

Mexico seems to look different from space compared to what we have seen on maps.

NASA revealed a photograph of what Mexico looks like from space, which seems to be something different from the maps that we are used to seeing.

From space, you can see the real structures of the Earth, which give us better insights than what we have seen on mapped maps.

NASA often looks at us from above and captures the motion of our planet; this time shared this image of Mexico, and the shape of the country is striking:

Mexico from space. (Photo: NASA)

It is normal to hear about Mexico’s fascinating beaches and beautiful diversity, but naturally, few would recognize it in this image shared by NASA.

Nevertheless, NASA has given a good clue about what this country looks like from space and it is something different from what we had been shown.

With a very unique shape, southern Mexico narrows towards the end of its territory; According to the photograph captured by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the Mexican country shines a little wider at the end of its territory.

The image highlights one of the longest mountain ranges in the country, as well as some of the volcanoes and the various climatic zones in the area.

From space Mexico City, the capital of the country, is visible, as well as the famous Popocatepetl volcano, Pico de Orizaba and Colima volcano.

It is obvious that the maps are not the same as the images that NASA captures of the Earth, since for a long time the human being “mapped” the planet and its territories with what had been explored.

In fact, to date it is recognized that there are unknown spaces and limits, but day by day a little more is discovered about the planet, and its geographical mysteries.

Although it may not seem like it, the exploration cycle is still endless, since apparently there will always be something new to discover and something that was once known.

With the NASA photograph of Mexico and its real shape, a different way of seeing the world and its extraordinary reliefs is perceived.

