NASA has resumed communications with its missions on Mars after the solar conjunction. To celebrate, the US space agency presents us with a timelapse that shows what the Perseverance rover ride on the red planet is like.

In early October, NASA announced that it was interrupting communication with its Mars missions due to solar conjunction. This phenomenon occurs for about two weeks every two years, and this time it took place between October 2 and 16.

During these days, the Earth and Mars have been on opposite sides of the Sun. The gases that the sun spits out can interfere with radio signals, so NASA has preferred to interrupt communications with its robots on Mars while this was taking place. phenomenon.

Now that the solar conjunction is over, the US space agency has resumed communications with its missions on the red planet. To celebrate, gives us a timelapse in which we can accompany the Perseverance rover on one of its walks through Martian lands.

Here is the video so you can enjoy it:

NASA explains that the video was recorded on September 12 and that the path traveled by the rover is 175 meters. The recording was taken by the navigation cameras of the Perseverance.

Of course, we must bear in mind that the robot does not travel as fast as we can see in the images. The video is sped up about 200 times with about 30 seconds between frames to give it more dynamism.

The images show us the Perseverance rover using AutoNav, an automatic navigation technology that allows you to plan your route independently. Thanks to it, you can reach your destination by adapting to the obstacles you may encounter on your way.

The robot travels the first few meters based on the commands sent by NASA, which allow it to build a 3D map of the terrain. The AutoNav function uses this map to assess the safety of the available routes to the set destination.

It seems extremely simple, but it is quite a feat: we have the first video of a helicopter flying on another planet.

Perseverance chooses one of these routes autonomously. On his way he constantly takes images around himself to keep a 30 x 30 meter map centered on the rover.

This technology is what allows you to walk around Mars safely and carry out tasks entrusted to it by NASA, including searching for signs of ancient microbial life or characterizing geology and climate.