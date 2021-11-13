11/12/2021 at 18:49 CET

A spacecraft launched by NASA next year will hit an asteroid with the purpose of diverting it from its orbit: the objective is to test this defense technique in case it is necessary to use it in front of a really dangerous object approaching the Earth. . The DART spacecraft will launch on November 23, 2022, alongside a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The spacecraft will collide with the asteroid about 10.8 million kilometers from Earth between September 26 and October 1, 2022. The target asteroid, Dimorphos, which means “two ways” in Greek, is about 160 meters in diameter and orbits a larger asteroid called Didymos.

According to an article published on Phys.org, although there is no currently known asteroid that is in a direct course of impact against our planet, scientists know that there is a large population of near-earth asteroids that can become potentially dangerous.

Divert without impact

In this framework, double asteroid redirect test (DART will seek to determine if the deflection of these types of bodies is an effective way to avoid the impact of an asteroid, if any of them threaten the Earth in the future. Specialists believe that the key to planetary defense is to find a methodology that works and has been tested before the arrival of real danger.

Although neither Dimorphos nor Didymos are considered asteroids that could pose a threat to the planet, they are ideal candidates for this “experiment & rdquor; thanks to the possibility of observing them through spotting scopes. At the same time, the test images will be collected by a satellite, equipped with a miniature camera. The satellite is a contribution from the Italian Space Agency: it will be ejected by the DART spacecraft exactly 10 days before the collision with the asteroid.

As the asteroid Dimorphos completes an orbit around its companion Didymos every 11 hours and 55 minutes with Swiss watch accuracy, the impact must be equally precise for the test to yield reliable results. NASA specialists remarked that the spacecraft will only give a “slight push & rdquor; to the asteroid, it will not be a collision that can generate multiple fragments.

The subtle impact will cause a deviation of about 1% in the orbital path of the asteroid, which would be enough to avoid its hypothetical collision with the Earth. Dimorphos is approximately 4.5 billion years old, while its composition is dominated by a fine-grained mixture of rock and metal.

No alarms, but always attentive

Thanks to this test, the researchers will be able to determine the exact force required in an impact of this type, which makes it possible to deviate the course of the asteroid but not produce its explosion and fragmentation. A destructive collision could be equal to or more damaging than a direct hit against our planet.

So far more than 27,000 near-Earth asteroids have been cataloged, but so far none are a real danger. For example, him gigantic asteroid Bennu, which with its 500 meters wide is one of the most “feared & rdquor; by planetary defense specialists, in 2135 it will pass half the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

Beyond this reassuring data, experts don’t neglect any details – that’s the reason for a test like DART. Scientists know that a minimal unnoticed change in the path of a nearby asteroid it can be the beginning of a catastrophe of biblical proportions.

Photo: artistic recreation of the impact between the asteroid and the spacecraft. Credit: NASA.