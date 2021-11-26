11/26/2021 at 11:22 CET

It seems that the PSG the signing of Zinedine Zidane to be your next coach. After all the buzz on the benches during these last days after announcing the cessation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United, they began to speculate on the possibility that it was Mauricio Pochettino his substitute on the ‘red devil’ bench, and that it was the former Madrid coach who would take his place on the bench at the Parque de los Príncipes.

In the last hours, on the other hand, the rumor has grown that Zidane was going to stop at PSG, without Pochettino’s ties with Manchester United progressing. This same week, ‘Le Parisien’ advanced that the negotiations between Zidane and the Qatari leaders of the French club were progressing.

And that morning, it has already been taken care of Khalifah Bin Hamad Al-Thani, an honorary member of the Qatari Arab Club and a cousin of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, to confirm the news from his Twitter account, as he did in the past with media signings and relevant cases such as with Kylian Mbappé or Leo Messi.

“Things are settled. It will be announced soon. Welcome Zezo “Al-Thani wrote.

⚡🔴 📞 Les choses sont réglées.

Bientôt annoncé .. Welcome Zezo – خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي (@khm_althani) November 26, 2021

Later, he published a photo of the technician with the writing: “Good evening”. The rumor grows to make the carambola come true that Zinedine Zidane ends up training Leo Messi.