11/30/2021 at 20:09 CET

The starting gun for the Catalan teams in the first round of the Copa del Rey. The Cornellà visits the Talavera at the El Prado Stadium, aware of the pressure that such a field can exert.

“They are a great team with a very large stadium. A single game, the field factor influences. We will have to be very involved. & Rdquor ;, said Raúl Casany, coach of the Baix Llobregat team, who hope to continue advancing.

For his part, the field of the Gracia neighborhood prepares to receive the premiere of CE Europa in the Copa del Rey, receiving the Amorebieta with the illusion of knocking them down and being able to go round.

The team escaped in the last four games, with two wins and two draws. Meanwhile, the Amorebieta is in the ‘red zone’ in Segunda. Those of David Vilajoana smell a great chance to give the blow.

Finally, with five games without being able to find victory, Nàstic will visit Linares with the sole objective of being reunited with his best version.

He comes from giving a victory to the Balearic Islands after beating him, and he will have to leave behind his mistakes if they intend that the next round of the Copa del Rey has a place saved for the grana team.