11/18/2021 at 17:00 CET

The Spanish coach Natalia Astrain was named by the United States Soccer Federation as the new U-17 women’s coach.

Astrain (Spain, 1976) takes office after a stint as an assistant coach at NWSL Kansas City. Also in the United States, before starting her adventure in Kansas, Astrain worked as director of Rise SC, the development academy of the American soccer federation, and as an assistant to the U-15 and U-17 national teams.

In addition, the Spaniard has years of experience in Spanish soccer, where she was a coach of lower categories in Levante or Barcelona -where she was also technical director of the women’s academy-, as well as assistant at Atlético de Madrid and the Spanish women’s team.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to work for the United States team.. To be a part of supporting and developing these young players at such an important stage in their careers is incredibly exciting, “said Astrain.

The Navarrese also assured that “working with the best talents in the country is a great responsibility and a challenge and I am eager to help propel you towards excellence as we prepare them for international success. “

For its part, Kate markgraf, general manager of the women’s national team, declared that “we are delighted with the arrival of Natalia to the U-17”. “We are confident that Natalia will do a great job preparing the group for World Cup qualification next spring. Has an impressive resume at all levels of the game, both nationally and internationally, “added Markgraf.

The new US coach will be with the US team until November 24 in Chula Vista, California, preparing the qualification for the World Cup and CONCACAF 2022.