Natalia Tellez shows off her belly in a beautiful swimsuit | Instagram

The beauty conductive Natalia Tellez is undoubtedly living the most beautiful stage of her life and is that she is waiting for her first child, something that she was undoubtedly looking forward to and that has been one of the best things that has happened to her.

Natalia Téllez has not stopped sharing the process of her pregnancy and this time she showed her little belly on the beaches of Cancun.

The also actress Once again, she drove her thousands of followers crazy on the famous Instagram social network with a couple of photos in which she brags about her pregnancy in a bathing suit.

The driver boasted how she enjoys with her partner Antonio Zabala a paradisiacal getaway to Cancun.

Téllez shared in his stories the stay where he is staying, and touched the netizens by showing a baby kit that they gave him.

In this way, I publish several photographs of how well he is having with his partner, and also with the baby that is on the way.

The type of bikini that you did not expect, “Natalia wrote in the publication I made.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPHS OF NATALIA TELLEZ.

As expected, it caused a great impact among Internet users and was quickly filled with likes and comments from friends, co-workers and especially its followers.

The most beautiful bikini in the world “, commented Andrea Legarreta.

Natalia said that since the beginning of this year the idea of ​​being a mother began to haunt her head, however, she thought it would take one or two years to get pregnant, so she embarked on two projects confident that this would not happen soon .

The 35-year-old driver moved her colleagues Consuelo Duval, Daniela Magún and Paola Rojas when she shared details of her pregnancy.

She announced that she has never spoken out against motherhood, as several netizens mention on social networks.

However, he specified that in the absence of his mother, he had to think very well if she was prepared to be that great support that a son needs.

This is how many people thought that she really did not want to be a mother, but it seems that they all ended up very wrong, because it was something that she really wanted and was simply waiting for the right moment for her and of course her partner.