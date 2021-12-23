Natalia Téllez, weeks after becoming a mother, shows off her belly

The famous driver and actress Natalia Téllez has recently shown her belly weeks after becoming mother, showing that he is happier than ever with this new stage of his life.

That’s right, the host and actress will become a mother for the first time, so she can’t contain her happiness.

Through her social networks, Natalia Téllez shared a tender photograph where she shows off her belly, a few weeks after becoming a mother for the first time and also shows the changes that the maternity to your life.

There are only a few weeks until the conductive of the program “Netas Divinas” welcome your daughter and your followers are more than waiting for your publications, since they do not want to miss the magical moment.

Through her Instagram account, Natalia has shared the process of her pregnancy, from how she found out that she was pregnant, to the moments that have not been so pleasant.

During his time, he has shared with his admirers the physical changes he has undergone, such as the recent photograph he shared on his Instagram account where he is seen wearing a great outfit that highlights his long reddish hair:

Pelatzo of pregnancy “, was the description of the photo that she shared and where you can see her belly is pregnant.

Faced with the tender photographs that actress Natalia Téllez has shared with her fans, she has received hundreds of compliments, stating that motherhood has been extremely good for her.

You are very beautiful but woooow that pregnancy makes you see more “,” motherhood made you feel so beautiful already “” how beautiful you look with your belly “, is a bit of what can be read in the comments of your publication .

On the other hand, since she gave the news of her pregnancy, the driver has found herself involved in controversy, however, with the humor that characterizes her, she has not given it greater importance.

Recently, Natalia Téllez turned 36 years old and received hundreds of expressions of affection from her friends and her daughter’s father, who is counting the days to meet his daughter.

There is no doubt that next year 2022 will be extremely full of new emotions and especially learning moments for the Mexican actress, who will soon welcome her little and first-born.