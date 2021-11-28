The saying goes well: “When you don’t have, and you have, you want to go crazy”, and without a doubt it is one of the sayings that can best define the life of Natanael Cano.

And it is that in his short 20 years of life, the singer has shown that he cares very little what they think of him, as he continues to show off his luxurious life on social networks.

A couple of weeks ago, the singer of singles such as “Amor tumbado”, “Porte exuberante” and “El drip”, called himself a “new rich”, after a video he published on the streets of Cancun.

The singer was seen as very fashionista and with bags from the best fashion houses in the world, so many have come to criticize his extravagances.

The young man has begun to be highly attacked in networks. Photo: IG / natanael_cano

And he is very aware of how he has generated different opinions on social networks, as he witnessed the comments of his haters, who ruined his “nice day.”

Many of his haters assure that Cano has lost the apartment, because in his profiles you can only see the great life of luxury that he has at his young age.

It is worth mentioning that the singer has never denied any facet of his essence, because every time he can he does not miss the opportunity to show designer clothes, eccentric jewelry and now even luxury cars.

He’s not afraid of being called the “new rich.” Photo: IG / Photo: IG / natanael_cano

Natanael Cano and his “new toy”

It was through his personal Instagram account that the singer shared his most recent acquisition and immediately surpassed 300 thousand reactions from his followers.

The singer of the lying corridos shared a series of photographs that immediately went viral as he demonstrated once again that his life of luxury goes beyond expensive clothes or gigantic mansions.

The 20-year-old artist was seen posing next to an expensive Mustang vehicle, one of the most expensive on the market because it has luxury finishes on its interior and exterior.

So far he has not confirmed if the car is his property. Photo: IG / natanael_cano

It is worth mentioning that the car is valued at no less than $ 100,000, as the young man has shared on more than one occasion that the money is to enjoy it.

In addition to the vehicle, Cano did not miss the opportunity to pose with the exclusive vehicle modeling an outfit from his own clothing line, because in addition to his career on stage, he also seeks to launch himself as an entrepreneur.

He has left his followers with their mouths open. Photo: IG / natanael_cano

