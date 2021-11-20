It is no secret to anyone that the life of the singer Natanael Cano is in the eye of the hurricane, from his controversial image to his corridos combined with trap that are heard everywhere.

With little more than five years of professional career, the singer has put the “corrido lying” genre in style, which he himself has described as a variant of the traditional corrido that incorporates the sensibility of hip-hop both musically and in terms of thematic.

And it is that, nowadays the lying corrido has become a whole musical trend, which refers to violent acts, sex and drug use.

Like reggaeton, many have highly criticized the lyrics of Natanael Cano’s songs, as they not only include bad words but there are some that incite violence in the most vulnerable population.

It should be noted that the singer has had great achievements in his career, because in 2018 he internationalized his career as the singer alongside one of the representatives of the most important urban genre of music, Bad Bunny.

However, the 20-year-old star returns to talk about through social networks as he himself shared a series of videos through his Instagram account.

New rich shopping

A few days ago the star shared that she has been tired for a while on the beaches of the Dominican Republic and Cancun, two of the most sophisticated destinations in the world.

And is that many of his followers have begun to criticize his lifestyle, assuring that his extravagances are exaggerated, which is why they have dubbed him a “new rich.”

The singer has not been afraid to share his extravagant tastes. Photo: IG / natanael_cano

Through his Instagram account, the singer has been seen performing extreme sports and in some meetings with his colleagues and friends, this while wearing clothes from the most exclusive fashion brands.

Instead of getting hooked on the comments of his haters, the singer has decided to give “white glove slap” to those who criticize him and shared his “new rich” purchases.

In one of the clips, the maximum exponent of the lying corridos was seen as fashionista as ever in a transparent shirt while he showed his bags from Gucci and Louis Vuitton to the camera.

Regardless of what they think of him, Cano presumed that he always goes over the limit of the card and pointed out that he is a “new rich man” and that he likes to be dressed in “high gamma”.

His hates ruin “his beautiful day”

The attitude of the star has aroused several criticisms through social networks, and many of the Internet users have thrown their opinions to the attitudes of the Mexican interpreter.

Even on the beaches of the Caribbean, Natanael Cano woke up with the hatred of several haters, and from very early on they have been pestering him for his “extravagant” tastes and so he shared it on his social networks.

His haters have ruined his “beautiful” day. Photo: IG / natanael_cano

It was through his Instagram stories, where Natanael Cano shared from a hotel bed that he was reading all the comments of his attackers.

“… Literally waking up just to see negative people’s comments …”.

However, the singer did not share what they wrote to him, but he did assure that they spoiled his day: “‘They ruined my beautiful day, they made it.”

Despite being known as “the new rich”, the singer likes to be noticed. Photo: IG / natanael_cano

