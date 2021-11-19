At just 20 years old, Natanael Cano has become the new sensation of social networks, because his “trap corridos” are playing everywhere.

It should be noted that this new musical “genre” is made up of a mix between hip-hop, trap, rap and other urban rhythms to traditional Mexican music or also known as grupero.

And it is that it has been the young man who has been in charge of taking his songs to the peak of success, since his fame dates back to the beginning of 2018, as he was part of the Rancho Humilde record family, and with them he released his album “Todo es different”.

International fame came when he collaborated in 2019, nothing more and nothing less than Bad Bunny, on the remix single “Soy el Diablo”, which helped the young artist to become known beyond Mexican borders.

His fame has grown so fast that even he himself has not realized it, since Natanael was just a teenager when he was introduced to the world of music, starting with works as a soloist through the famous video platform, YouTube.

But now, he has become an influencer, as his name has been placed on various music platforms and social networks.

Today, he is one of the maximum representatives of the tumbado corridos, that is to say, trap corridos, although his music carries a traditional Mexican tone, the young man has distinguished himself by the mixture of rhythms.

The singer has been very controversial on social networks. Photo: IG / natanael_cano

But in recent days, everyone has focused on her exotic image and the way she has been seen on the streets of Cancun.

Natanael Cano the “new rich man”?

It is no secret to anyone that thousands of teenagers who enjoy worldwide success are dazzled by luxury brands, and many of them want to end the world with some rather extravagant purchases, and it seems that this has happened to the young singer.

Through social networks, a video of the star wearing a transparent shirt and shorts began to go viral while showing the luxurious brands of the bags she carried.

“We can’t go around playing cab% & *, this is high-end, new rich… did you hear me?”, He commented.

As expected, thousands of followers began to harshly attack the 20-year-old musician, assuring that his extravagances are to their liking.

Many of them have also shared that his image is that of the typical artist who uses drugs and wastes his money in an extravagant way.

Kissing a mannequin

Many of his followers have assured that the young man has only tried to be the cheap copy of many artists, since he has only been in charge of copying their style, from their tastes to their purchases.

Nataniel appeared in another clip where he can be seen trying to conquer a mannequin in a famous designer store, very much in the style of Maluma.

It should be noted that the Colombian during the quarantine presented his theme: “Amorío” with a plastic girlfriend, on this occasion the father of the lying corridos was affectionate with a mannequin.

“Baby, I’m going to buy you everything, did you hear me? Everything that is there (pointing to a table that displays designer clothes) … that’s yours, baby,” said the young artist as he kissed her on the mouth. .

