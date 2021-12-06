Natanael Cano, With only 20 years old, he showed that success does not depend on age and is that this afternoon they announced their first massive concert in GNP pulse, one of the festivals that over the years has established itself in Mexico and Latin America; the lying corridos share headliner with the iconic band Gorillaz.

It should be noted that, as is already known, several bands will be at the festival; each one at her own time and with her fans so Nathanael will not share the stage with Gorillaz, although a mix of his music doesn’t sound like a such a crazy idea. Next we tell you what will be the poster, the days and EVERYTHING you want to know about festival.

Here the cartel:

Carla Morrison. Afro Brothers.

Airbag. Akil Ammar.

Machos band.

Champions battle.

Bratty. Carlos Sadness.

Cold war kids. Cuca.

Danella Spalla.

Swarm.

Kill Aniston.

Kinky.

Gorillaz.

The Garfield.

Hot Chip.

Marco Mares.

Monsieur Periné.

You will not like it.

Nathanael Cano.

Pet Friendly.

Rubytates.

The Dears.

The Neighborhood.

Tino the penguin

Old Morla.

Ximena Sariñana.

When will the festival be GNP pulse? The concert will be held next May 7, 22 and it will be in Queretaro, Mexico. And the price of the tickets is not yet known, although here we will tell you in what state it will be affected.

Natanael Cano and his extravagant TASKS; spent THOUSANDS in stores

It is no secret to anyone that the singer’s life Nathanael Cano is in the eye of the hurricane, from its controversial image to its combined runs with trap that can be heard everywhere.

With just over five years of career, the singer has put the genre in style run lying down, which he himself has described as a variant of the traditional corrido that incorporates the sensitivity of the hip hop both musically and thematically.

And it is that, today the run lying down, has become a whole musical trend, which refers to violent acts, sex and drug use.

Like reggaeton, many have criticized the lyrics of the songs of Nathanael Cano, since they not only include bad words but there are some that incite violence in the most vulnerable population.

It should be noted that the singer has had great achievements in his career, because in 2018 he internationalized his career as the singer alongside one of the representatives of the urban genre most important of music, Bad bunny.

