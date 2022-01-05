Nate Diaz denied rumors of a match with the former interim lightweight champion of the UFC, Dustin Poirier, after he revealed that the organization offered him a match on short notice.

Diaz, who came back in UFC 263, comes from losing by unanimous decision in front Leon edwards, the first five-round non-title fight in the organization’s history.

By Poirier, He comes from losing in the main fight of UFC 269, when Charles Oliveira submitted it in the third round. After the combat, Diaz I reveal an interest in facing Poirier, hinting that the two could face off this month in UFC 270.

This Tuesday morning, Dustin Poirier revealed that the match was close to being finalized, this just weeks before the event.

“Honestly, another thing that made that flame ignite, it was a couple of days ago, I got a phone call, but I can’t talk about it.” He said Poirier.

“It is when you give short notice. Something I’d hate is fighting on short notice, but we’ll see what happens, man. I don’t want to talk too much because I don’t know what to say. No contract has yet been signed, but if it is carried out, I will accept it. “

“I’m not biting my tongue, it’s Nate Diaz. I’m not going to say what event, I’m not going to say a date ”, He said Poirier to Teddy atlas. “He said something like ‘Let’s do it’, I already said yes, now I’m just waiting.”

Tonight, Diaz He spoke and denied that he has an offer to face the former interim lightweight champion, where he also assured that UFC is not interested in the combat between the two, and also took advantage of attacking Charles Oliveira.

I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this 👊🏼

Ps Olivera you suck too – Nathan Diaz (@ NateDiaz209) January 5, 2022

“I just spoke to the UFC and I told them. What about the fight with DP? I want to fight as soon as possible but they said Dustin sucks and they don’t want to “ wrote Diaz in Twitter “Sorry Dustin, I barely hope to fight ASAP, let’s do this. PD: Oliviera you also suck ”.

Before his defeat with Edwards, which was his first match since 2019, Diaz lost front Jorge Masvidal in UFC 244 by the belt BMF. The next bout of Nate It is the last of his contract after his contract was extended six months after refusing to face Khamzat Chimaev.

