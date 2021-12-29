. Nathalia Casco participated twice in Nuestra Belleza Latina

It has been more than six years since the Honduran nathalia Casco rose to fame, after competing in Nuestra Belleza Latina, initially in 2015, and then in 2016, and the former beauty queen has become a kind of injection of laughs and vibes positive for his loyal fans.

And this time the nice model posted on her social networks a video in which she put on a filter with blue eyes, very long eyelashes and highlighted eyebrows, cartoon style, which made her face change completely, while she was in a cell phone store.

Nathalia wanted to laugh a little about the abuse of the filters that many netizens, especially celebrities, usually do with their photos and videos on social networks, and not only was the image changed, but also assured that she does not use them, ironically .

“They are already passing with the filters … the net, I do not see like that, let’s see”, was the comment with which Nathalia accompanied the funny video, which as expected unleashed all kinds of sympathetic reactions among her followers, who even They joked that she looked the same.

“You are identical”, “change the color to brown” and “👍 ☺ well, what a laugh, you don’t look alike anyway” were some of the messages generated by the funny clip of the former contestant on the Univision reality show, while most he responded with emoticons of overflowing laughter.

The ex-queen, who recently celebrated her 35th birthday, has dedicated her life to the world of modeling and fostering her role as an influencer, taking advantage of the impact she had on her audience after passing through the contest, where she became one of the queens. most followed in the entire history of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Nathalia ranked second in 2015, where she was about to be crowned by Francisca Lachapel, and the following year, in 2016, despite having broad support from viewers, she decided to withdraw surprisingly.

One of her great opponents was the then president of the jury table of the competition, Osmel Sousa, who was satisfied with the departure of the Honduran, stating that it did not lead to her future as queen.

Osmel is happy that Nathalia Casco resigned from NBL VIP Jomari brought us the reactions of the NBL judges to Nathalia Casco’s resignation, and they had a lot to say about the Honduran. SUBSCRIBE bit.ly/XLBK1r Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/SalyPimientaHD Facebook: facebook.com/salypimientaHD See more of Sal y Pimienta by Univision bit.ly/1Rpb6G7 Don’t miss Sal y Pimienta every Saturday and Sunday 10 PM/9C by Univision… 2016-04-25T18: 17: 03Z

“We don’t understand why the public was so supportive of her, because she is not a good competitor. Let’s be clear. She was not a good competitor, nor was she pretty, nor did she have a good attitude. She was a bad competitor, “said Osmel when answering an interview with Spanish fashionista, Jomari Goyso. “She lasted a long time and I’m happy that she’s gone, honestly. It’s true. The ones that stayed are the best, they are the ones that have had to stay ”.

Daniel Arenas, another of the jurors of that season, also went against Nathalia.

“In the first place (to Jomari) you said that she could be one of the possible winners… I think not. And with the respect that she deserves, as well as the people who follow her, like you, who also beat her a lot, I think that to earn something, in a totality you have to deserve it, and there are many things that she did not do correctly, ”said the actor.

