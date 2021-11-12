It was the morning of this November 11, when terrible news shook the entertainment world in Mexico, as one of its greatest exponents, Carmen Salinas, had been transferred to the hospital after a stroke.

The latest family reports indicate that the 82-year-old star indicates that she is in a coma and in intensive care, so they asked for prayers for the actress as she was reported as serious.

And the actress was taking a shower when she lost consciousness, and a moment later she was found by the staff who helped her and her relatives, who immediately asked for help.

The news has left everyone with their mouths open, because over the years he has known how to win the hearts of the public and his co-workers, who have already shown their support for the family and Carmelita.

Stars like Chantal Andere, Daniela Romo, David Zepeda and more used their social networks to join in prayer and that the actress’s health status improves and everything is in a terrible fright.

The star’s health is serious. Photo: IG / carmensalinas_56

And the fact is that the actress on the small screen has just over 60 years of artistic career, so no one was surprised that she was considered by the Academy to be part of the Oscars jury.

Carmen Salinas was affiliated with the EU actors union

It was last July, when the comedian also showed off before the cameras of Grupo Fórmula, the credential and the sheet that endorses her role in one of the most exclusive unions at an international level.

Although for many it would be an honor, the first actress revealed that at first she had doubts about the authenticity of the organization, since she received an invitation to join the union and then they asked her to make a payment for her registration.

“… I paid my registration, 3,500 dollars to be able to be and even said ‘they have not traded me,'” said the actress.

He managed to build a career internationally. Photo: IG / carmensalinas_56

He immediately realized that it was a serious proposal, so he was surprised that they took it into account to become part of the organization.

“I have my credential as an actress from beyond the Hollywood Actors Guild, from the United States. I couldn’t believe that they invited me to be in the actors union… ”.

And it is that Carmelita’s career has crossed borders, so she shared that it was the producers with whom she worked in the American Union who named her so that she could be considered as a new member.

The star is also part of the Oscar jury. Photo: IG / carmensalinas_56

Some of the benefits that the actress has to be part of the union are hospitals, medicines and treatments to take in the US, as well as other advantages such as being part of the jury of Oscar-nominated films.

“I can vote for the Oscar … They will send me the films that are nominated for the Oscar so that I can see them,” said the prominent actress.

