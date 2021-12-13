Future college football championships will be won and lost on National Signing Day.

As it is every year, the college football world will be heavily impacted by what happens on National Signing Day.

With Early Signing Day being on Wednesday, Dec. 15 this year, many of the top college prospects will have their schools of choice picked out a handful of days before Christmas. While players can sign a few months later on the traditional National Signing Day, this first wave is about getting the top players in the land to country their national letters of intent and early enrollment for spring classes.

Here are the top 10 unsigned players heading into Early Signing Day and where they could potentially end up.

National Signing Day: Top 10 unsigned players predictions

10. Jacoby Mathews: S, Ponchatoula, Ponchatoula, LA (No. 36 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 3 state)

Jacoby Mathews may not be announcing where he will be committing to play his college ball at until Jan. 2, but the four-star safety from Ponchatoula, Louisiana is one of the most sought-after defensive players on the Gulf Coast in this cycle. He has 31 official offers and is looking primarily at these six programs: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. So where is he leaning?

Mathews has taken official visits to Texas and Texas A&M, so he is clearly interested in what is going on over in The Lone Star State. Given that he plays defensive back very well at a Louisiana high school, he is a prime to join DBU over in Baton Rouge. With Texas A&M losing defensive coordinator Mike Elko to the Duke job, it is difficult to see Mathews committing out-of-state.

Prediction: LSU

9. Daylen Everette: CB, IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL (No. 29 nationally, No. 6 position, No. 6 state)

Daylen Everette had been committed to Clemson up until very recently. This is significant because a player is not allowed to continue his recruitment and entertain other options after committing to Clemson under the Dabo Swinney regime. It is antiquated, but understandable, yet, it will inevitably cost the Tigers a five-star cornerback out of the IMG Academy for this recruiting cycle.

Everette’s decommitment from Clemson coincided with him visiting Alabama on Dec. 10. One would think the Crimson Tide are the leader in the clubhouse to land him. While other schools such as Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina may be in contention to sign him, it feels like Everette is almost certainly Tuscaloosa-bound at this time. He may not commit right away to them, though.

Prediction: Alabama