

Various reports of falling trees and poles rocked Long Island.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Sunday that a total of two tornadoes briefly landed on Long Island on Saturday. after conducting storm damage studies in Nassau and Suffolk County.

They reported in the first report that in Woodmere, Long Island, several trees and power lines fell due to rainfall and high winds.

Subsequently, the tornado named EF-0 rose and reached some areas while traveling northeast toward Hempstead, Uniondale, and Levittown.

We can confirm the first tornado from yesterday’s severe weather event in our region. An EF-0 touched down briefly in several towns of Nassau County, NY. Read the full report: https://t.co/dWRdxfRU7i – NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 14, 2021

According to the NWS, the tornado landed again in Uniondale, where it ripped off the roof of a two-story colonial building on Liberty Street, which landed on a nearby home, ABC7NY reported.

In addition, the weather effect caused scattered debris to be thrown into the next block, including the intersection of Emerson and Goodrich Street.

In addition, there was significant damage near Clover Lane in Levittown, where a large tree was reported to have fallen on a house before the tornado struck.

“I was working at my house, we had the alerts and my wife said to start closing the doors, and I was like ‘oh, everything is going to be fine’, and in five minutes I started to close a bit, some hail came and then I heard the tree fell on the neighbor’s houseNeighbor Eddie Graboski told ABC7NY.

In the town of Hewlett, downed trees were shown as a utility pole was split in half with debris scattered around it. Rescuers sealed off the area for safety.

During a stormy weekend, hail fell and lightning struck New York as the line raced east at 50 mph.

With information from ABC7NY

