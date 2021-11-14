

Alok Sharma, who chaired COP26, celebrated the marathon decision.

Photo: Jeff J. Mitchell / .

This Saturday government negotiators from almost 200 countries adopted a new climate agreement at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, after marathon conversations in which for the first time in history in which coal is pointed out as one of the drivers of the climate crisis.

In the 25 COPs prior to Glasgow, an agreement had never been reached in which coal, oil, gas, or fossil fuels in general were mentioned as the main causes of the climate crisis, so the determination of this Saturday is of historical connotations.

Visibly excited, COP26 President Alok Sharma made the important announcement by hammering the hammer, in an agreement in which there will be a gradual reduction of the carbon instead of its elimination.

The decision was made after overtime after Friday night there were divisions on issues key that prevented a final decision from being made at the scheduled time.

Apart from the language around fossil fuels, one of the keys was the amount of money that the developed world should pay to the Global South (developing countries, or Third World) to help you adapt to the climate crisis.

Sharma’s goal was to strike an agreement that would propel the world to contain global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and do not exceed that measure. Scientists pointed out that a limit is needed to avoid worsening the impacts of the climate crisis and avoid climate change that could be catastrophic.

However, some countries opposed some of the summit’s results. Simonetta Sommaruga, Swiss Minister of the Environment had complaints alleging that the process to amend the mentions on fossil fuels in its final phase was not transparent enough.

“We do not need to phase out, but phase out, subsidies on coal and fossil fuels“Argued Sommaruga, who represents the Environmental Integrity Group (EIG), which includes six parts of the United Nations (UN) climate change agency.

EIG made the decision not to get in the way of a deal; however, the group was disappointed. “This does not bring us closer to 1.5, but it will make it easier to reach it,” Sommaruga said.

Next year’s summit is expected to be held in Egypt, in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, on the Red Sea, while Dubai will host the meeting in 2023.

With information from CNN

