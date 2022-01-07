01/07/2022

On at 18:50 CET

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, assured this Friday that the “risk of conflict” between Russia and Ukraine it’s real, end of a meeting between the foreign ministers of the Alliance by videoconference to analyze the increase in tension between the two countries.

“We regret that, despite calls from the international community for several weeks, Russia has not taken steps to de-escalate. Russia’s military deployment continues with tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons, as well as threatening rhetoric, “Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

Nevertheless, celebrated that the Kremlin wants to dialogue with the United States and NATO on a security framework in Europe.

“The aggressive actions of Russia seriously undermine the security order in Europe “said the Secretary General of NATO, for whom “there is a risk of a new armed conflict” on the continent.

Faced with this situation, Stoltenberg reiterated that a possible Moscow attack on Ukraine will have “significant consequences and a high price for Russia, “specifying that both the United States and the European Union have threatened economic sanctions.

At the same time, the Norwegian politician noted that it is a “positive sign” that the Kremlin “be prepared to sit at the table” to dialogue, both with Washington, next Monday in Geneva (Switzerland), and with NATO on Wednesday in Brussels and he wished that it was “the beginning of a process” in which to be able to “engage with various issues.”

The Kremlin wants to agree with Washington and with NATO a new framework for security in EuropeIn such a way that the US joins its unilateral moratorium on the placement of short and medium-range missiles on the continent and the Alliance moves its military maneuvers away from the Russian borders.

“We are always prepared to listen to the concerns of Russia and NATO will make every effort to advance politically,” said Stoltenberg, clarifying that for “the dialogue to be meaningful, it must also address concerns about Russia’s actions. “

“We will dialogue with Russia in good faith, but we must also be prepared for the possibility of diplomacy failing “, he assured.