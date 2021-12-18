

Natti Natasha

Reggaeton singer Natti Natasha broke on stage wearing a radiant red Christmas outfit that highlights the attributes of your body. The Dominican published a series of photographs of her wearing the outfit, which combines quite well with these festive dates, during a concert in the city of Miami.

The images caused a sensation, as does everything Natti Natasha does or wears. A few weeks ago she danced very sensually with Lele Pons and the networks exploded before so much sensuality of the singers to the rhythm of “Gasolina”, the popular and iconic theme of Daddy Yankee.

The Dominican artist is living various moments in her life. On the one hand, she is in love with motherhood and her daughter Vida Isabella, who recently turned six months old and was celebrated aboard a plane, and on the other hand, he is with his partner Raphy Pina, who is going through a legal process and must appear before the authorities for a case of illegal possession of weapons.

“This is a litmus test”, the Puerto Rican businessman said recently in a publication.

Natti Natasha has not stopped being with him at this time. In a recent image that the music entrepreneur published, they are seen both walking hand in hand and he thanks her for accompanying him at this stage of his life.

“Thankful to everyone on a day-to-day basis! Grateful to her, that her strengththey keep it going, ”said Raphy Pina.

In that post, the Dominican left him two comments that show her love:

“Champion ❤ ️ strong and firm. Always with you ”, is one of them. The other simply says: “I love you ❤️”.

This year, Everybodys loves Natti also premiered, a series in which the singer talks about her relationship with Raphy Pina and reveals her secrets. In addition, it launched its line of wines. How will the year end for one of the most popular couples in the Latin music industry?

