Natti Natasha launches series Tell everything about her life!

The famous singer Natti Natasha recently launched her long-awaited series entitled “Everybody Loves Natti” which is available within the extensive catalog of the famous Amazon Prime platform.

The Dominican reggaetonera is undoubtedly in the best moment of her life, since she has fame, international success, a baby.

However, reaching this point was not easy, and it is now that Natti shares his journey with the world.

This is how Natti Natasha presents new documentary series on Amazon Prime, “Everybody Loves Natti”, in which he opens the doors of his house to the cameras.

It should be noted that in the program, he reveals for the first time quite private details about his life, such as dating his manager Raphy Pina and becoming an assembled family with his three children.

It also reveals the trials and tribulations that he went through as an immigrant when he arrived in the United States.

The put-downs, why did I do it, how did I do it, you know, I didn’t have (money) for food, “the artist told The Associated Press in a recent interview, in English.

However, the truth is that the most difficult topic for her to broach publicly was her fertility issues.

I felt like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not female enough.’ What is my partner going to say? There are many things that go through your head and I wish I had more information. So talking about it on ‘Everybody Loves Natti’ is definitely a moment because I never had it, “he said.

This is how in this way, with billions of views on YouTube and more than 75 million followers on social networks, Natti Natasha wanted to completely erase the part of the stigma that women live while exploring their options to get pregnant.

The interpreter of “Without pajamas” and “Criminal” explained that she wanted her fans to see beyond her artistic and perfect life.

I also had to share the strange moments. And for me, that’s really what makes a human being. “

He pointed out that he had no one to ask personally about infertility, so he turned to blogging, the Internet, and research.

Telling everyone that you wanted to get pregnant and couldn’t. I tried the whole hormone thing and the doctor said I couldn’t. Nothing happened. Gaining 15 pounds (almost 7 kilos) in a week due to all the hormones is crazy, “he said.

And just like then, when she got pregnant, she hid it for as long as she could while working on her album “Nattividad”.

I’m here. I like it, I feel sexy. I feel powerful. I feel how beautiful I have felt in my life, in fact, and happy, “he said from Miami.

It should be noted that their daughter, Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, was born on May 22. Natti Natasha said with a smile that she is proud that her daughter’s first word was “mom.”

It is worth mentioning that the six-episode series is currently available on Amazon Prime and includes appearances by some of his famous friends, such as Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce and Becky G.