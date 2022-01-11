

Natti Natasha

Dominican singer Natti Natasha is conquering and touching Instagram after he shared a photo next to his little daughter Vida, just over seven months old.

The little Life Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez appears in the photo smiling with her famous mother, who pretends to be sleeping in the living room.

The tender smile of Vida, daughter of Natti and the Puerto Rican producer Raphy pina, is stealing the hearts of the more than 34.5 million followers that the Dominican singer has on her Instagram account.

Vida smiles at the camera as her mother appears asleep next to her. In the armchair where mother and daughter are next to one of the baby’s colorful toys.

Tender picture of mother and daughter

“Mom does not imagine that soon I will jump her”, highlights the message written from the own account of Natti Natasha’s daughter, @queenvidaisabelle.

The little girl’s account has more than 1.7 million followers, while the interpreter of “Ram Pam Pam”, 34.5 million followers.

The image has more than 424,000 likes, where the followers of the Dominican star wrote flattering messages for her and his little Life, who was born on May 22.

“I love them. I cry. So much beauty in a single photo. Beautiful thing ”, are some of the messages that stand out on the social network.

Life steals the hearts of users on Instagram

The baby appears in other images that were published recently, where in the same way she is stealing the hearts of Instagram users.

“I don’t know what Pa is talking about”, indicates the message next to the photo where the baby appears sitting, with her tender gaze, while her famous dad shows her some candies.

And as if that were not enough, the little life appears inside a children’s pen, where it has several toys, among them some cute dolls and looks at the camera with a challenging look.

“I don’t want videos”, precise the message along with the touching image.

This is how Natti Natasha’s family spend their days after more than a week ago, the Dominican singer and the Puerto Rican producer announced that they tested positive for COVID-19.

