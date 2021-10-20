Prime Video today announced the new original series “Everybody Loves Natti,” a six-episode docuseries that follows Dominican reggaeton star Natti Natasha.

“Everybody Loves Natti” will premiere on November 19 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Latin America.

Although Natti Natasha has billions of views on YouTube (and more than 70 million loyal followers on social media), the docuseries will be the first time where she will share the most intimate details of her private life, including her relationship with her manager. , Raphy Pina.

Together, at Everybody Loves Natti, Pina and Natti Natasha will experience their latest album NATTIVIDAD, the union of their families, their lives in Miami, their dreams of international fame and a surprise baby on the way.

The all-access series also shows a behind-the-scenes look at how Natti managed to push herself forward to become today’s Latin music superstar; and also has the participation of friends and collaborators who have been part of his journey such as Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, Becky G, Yovanna Ventura and Ariadna Gutiérrez, among others.

Beyond her path to success and everyday life in Miami with her growing family, viewers will also be able to see Natti Natasha recounting in first person the personal difficulties she has overcome, such as fertility problems and the complexities and obstacles of life as Dominican immigrant.

Everybody Loves Natti is produced in association with Monami Productions and Amazon Studios. Mona Scott-Young, the acclaimed producer of the hit Love & Hip Hop franchise, is the series creator and executive producer, alongside executive producers Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina. Michael Lang and Stephanie R. Gayle are also in charge of executive production for Monami Productions, alongside showrunner and executive producer Alex Davies and executive producer Gil Lopez. Artie Pabón is an executive co-producer.

Natti Natasha, an artist in constant growth

Natti Natasha became known as the top international diva in 2017 and quietly appropriated popular culture around the world with every step she took since then.

Having come a long way from its origins in its hometown of Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic, it has received dozens of gold and platinum certifications, generated billions of views and amassed more than 6 billion views on YouTube.

Rolling Stone referred to her as “the most viewed artist on YouTube, who far surpassed Top 40 queens such as Cardi B and Ariana Grande,” while The FADER praised her as “one of the dominant voices of the new age.” .

He went from world hits like “Criminal” with Ozuna, “Sin pijama” with Becky G and “No lo trates” with Pitbull and Daddy Yankee to reaching the general public with his multiplatinum debut album, ilumiNATTI, in 2019, which produced several number singles. 1.

So far, he has received awards from the Premios Lo Nuestro, Tu Música Urban Awards and the Billboard Latin Music Awards and has collaborated with a large number of artists, from Bad Bunny, KHEA and Jonas Brothers to David Guetta and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Preparing for his most important chapter to date, he shines like never before on his second album, NATTIVIDAD, from 2021 led by the platinum singles “Before the sun rises” with Prince Royce, “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G, “Las nenas” with Cazzu, Farina and La Duraca, “Noches en Miami” and “Imposible amor” with Maluma, which helped the album generate more than one billion views before its release.