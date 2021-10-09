If you’ve run out of dishwasher detergent and forgot to buy more, don’t worry because you can use emergency alternatives. Take note of these natural ingredients that you can use in the dishwasher.

Surely, on more than one occasion, after filling the dishwasher, you have noticed that the detergent or tablet box was empty. Fortunately, this does not mean that you cannot wash the dishes: you can use some emergency alternatives to get out of the way.

As explained in The Spruce, dishwashers use a combination of three factors to clean dishes. On the one hand there is thermal energy, which is hot water; secondly, we have mechanical energy, which is the force with which the machine sprays the water; and in third place is the chemical energy, which is the detergent.

In the absence of the usual chemical energy we can use other alternative cleaning agents suitable for the dishwasher. It is possible that you will not obtain the same results as with your conventional detergent, but you may be surprised by the effectiveness of the alternatives that we are going to propose.

On many occasions we talk about the natural ingredients that we have in the pantry that can be used in cleaning tasks. Some of them can be used in the dishwasher to remove dirt from dishes when you run out of your regular detergent.

Baking soda is one of these products. It is an ingredient with interesting properties to eliminate dirt, germs and odors, and you can use it safely in the dishwasher. Take the detergent compartment with baking soda and wash with your usual cycle.

White vinegar It is also known to be a powerful cleaner, and is another ingredient that can help you if you run out of a dishwasher. Fill a container with half a cup of vinegar and place it in the upper bucket to distribute throughout the machine during the wash.

Another natural ingredient that you can use in your dishwasher is lemon juice. Apply it just like vinegar, half a cup in a bowl on top. Apart from helping to clean and disinfect, it will add a fresh smell to your dishes.

It is also important to be clear what products you should not use in your dishwasher under any circumstances.

Never add dish soap for hand washing dishes, laundry detergent (either liquid, powder or capsule), body wash, shampoo or all-purpose household cleaner.

The problem is that these products can produce a lot of foam and damage the dishwasher, so avoid them.