If your stomach hurts and you don’t want to take medication, try one of these natural remedies to ease intestinal discomfort.

We have all suffered from an upset stomach or indigestion after eating or drinking. The most common symptoms of these problems are heartburn or acid reflux, nausea, bloating, gas, bad breath, hiccups, or coughing.

When it comes to a one-off and temporary problem, it usually doesn’t have to be a cause for concern and symptoms can be perfectly treated at home with natural remedies.

If you are having a hard time and would like to relieve yourself, keep reading because we are going to detail some Natural remedies to get rid of stomach pain that really work.

Ginger is popular for its properties to relieve an upset stomach and indigestion. This is due to its content in gingerols and shogaols, chemical compounds that accelerate stomach contractions. In addition, it also reduces nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

For all this, when your stomach hurts you can drink ginger water or ginger tea with lemon, and you will see how the discomfort goes away.

Another natural remedy for intestinal discomfort is peppermint tea. Its menthol content helps prevent vomiting and diarrhea, reduces muscle spasms in the intestines and relieves pain.

Baking soda with lemon and water is another traditional remedy for stomach pain. It is prepared by mixing a tablespoon of lemon juice with a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water, and some studies suggest that it alleviates various digestive problems.

The properties to make digestion well that it has the cinnamon they are also well known. Its antioxidants, such as eugenol, cinnamaldehyde, linalool, and camphor facilitate digestion and risk damage to the digestive tract.

In addition, other substances present in cinnamon help reduce gas, bloating, cramps, heartburn and indigestion.

Cumin is also popular for its intestinal properties. It contains active ingredients that reduce indigestion and excess acids, eliminate gas, relieve inflammation and act as an antimicrobial agent.

Another natural remedy for stomach problems is licorice. It is rich in substances that can reduce inflammation of the stomach lining or gastritis. You can take it as an infusion.

Clove tea is another infusion that is beneficial for digestion. Take it after large meals to reduce stomach upset, nausea, and heartburn.