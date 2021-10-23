Fran mendoza achieved his twelfth victory in as many fights, adding his seventh KO, while Tetef scored his third victory in a style exercise against Dionis Martinez

In professional K1, the newcomer Mikel Sanchez he won by abandonment to Adrian Formoso, as long ase Chiaburu and Guzman they offered the battle of the night

Good atmosphere and good public entrance in the magnificent setting of the Iradier Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz this Friday, October 22, from where the evening was televised. After this last dance, Natxo Mendoza, his wife and children, will fly to Colombia to spend three weeks on the beaches where the champion of Saint Antero and visit the ancestors.

He won his six-round fight against a prudent Hermin Isava, more concerned with avoiding exchanges and trying not to anger a rival for whom he showed admiration.

This last dance by Natxo Mendoza was the one he dreamed of: at home, with his family, colleagues and friends filling the stands and his brothers accompanying him in the ring. Before the start of the professional program of the evening held yesterday at the Iradier Arena, the presenter, Daniel Montero, he called Mendoza. On the canvas and under the spotlights, Natxo received the presents and the warmth of the boxing fans from Gasteiz. The and the little ones of the Gasteiz Boxing Club They climbed the stage with the good rosary of belts harvested by the San Antero in almost 20 years of career between super featherweight and welterweight. Mendoza thanked excitedly.

Good boxing that was experienced at the Iradier Arena in Vitoria Gasteiz

Press

He won his six-round fight against a prudent Hermin isava, more concerned with avoiding exchanges and trying not to anger a rival for whom he showed admiration. Mendoza controlled the confrontation, not without receiving some against. and he enjoyed every second of his last dance from bell to bell.

Fran, by KO in 1

Before, his brother Fran dispatched the hungarian Joszef Ajtai and little more than a minute. “We had studied him on videos and we knew that he moved a lot. We work a feint with the front foot combined with a crochet at mid-height. I have caught him so well that I have hurt my hand ”, explained a satisfied Fran who has 12 victories in as many fights, with seven KOs. The little Mendoza is ready for important appointments.

The stylist ‘Tetef’ it took two rounds to decipher the movements of an expert and always complicated Dionís Martínez. The Venezuelan crossbows perfectly, moves easily in the ring and handles straight hands and uppercuts with ease. The young Moroccan resident in Salinas de Añana he unwound his opponent’s ball in the last two rounds through combinations and side steps and ended up harassing a good Martinez. Clear victory. The third in three fights for a Tetef who climbs a notch.

Stylist ‘Tetef’ dominated their fight

Press

The battle of the night was offered by the local Flavius ​​’Gladiator’ Chiaburu and Eduard ‘El Gallo’ Guzmán in professional K1. They went out to give no truce and ended up kneeling one in front of the other showing an emotional respect for each other. In the first round, Guzmán hunted the Elite Sport with a flown right. Chiaburu needed to rush the protection account. And he refused to hold on to gain time. Both fighters offered the public all the panoply of resources that the K1 offers: spins, jumps, rotational kicks… Guzmán also needed a protection account. In the end, victory on points for the Romanian ‘Gladiator’ from Gasteiz.

The battle of the night was offered by the local Flavius ​​’Gladiator’ Chiaburu and Eduard ‘El Gallo’ Guzmán in professional K1.

The first professional K1 clash, that of the jugrero’s debut Mikel Sanchez, it was resolved much earlier. The young man from Haro did not accuse his nerves and tried face to face with the Ferrol Adrian Formoso. Already in the first round, the Galician kicked one of his legs. The sum of punishment caused the abandonment of Formoso and the overflowing joy of a Sánchez who climbed to the ensogado to shout victory.

The third Mendoza, Cato, also won

In the amateur show, Leire Rivet won in the clash of vitorianas in K1 against Nekane alda. Already in amateur boxing. Cato Mendoza he beat the difficult man from Burgos on points Azzedine, from Club Jumping Puddles. Also from the Gamonal neighborhood of the Castilian capital came Know Mahouti who beat the local, current champion of Euskadi, Ivan vigo. the Biscay Hodei Allende and Uzuri arebalo they were imposed on the gasteiztarras Ane Barrantes and Dorleta Zubeldia.

Read also ALEIX CAMPRUBÍ PONT

Read also Drafting



