Euskobox

Ignacio Mendoza Arroyo placeholder image came to the world in San Antero, Colombia, 39 years ago, in the bosom of a family in which they learned to stand guard rather than to walk. In his life, boxing was a game, a sport and a trade. He stood out in the youth competitions of Montería and the Córdoba region. It attracted attention in Colombia. He made his professional debut before reaching the age of 18 and won his first three suits on the fast track.

That same year 2002 he moved to Spain. A few months later he would settle in Vitoria-Gasteiz and start training with José Luis Celaya. The same coach who will go to his corner next Friday, October 22, in the ring set up at the Iradier Arena in the capital of Alava.

Mendoza knew the defeat in 2003. He did it in his eleventh match and against Levan Kyrakosyan who would later be proclaimed European super featherweight champion several times. In 2005 he disputed the Youth WBC lightweight title in Nottingham, losing by close scoring in 10 rounds to the then undefeated John Murray, later dominator of the division in the British Isles and also European champion among other titles.

In 2007 he was left without the super featherweight WBC Latino after a true 12-round battle against Pet Petrov in Legutiano was nullified. The following year he knocked out Uzbek prospect Sherzov Nazarov in six rounds in St. Petersburg. In 2010, Kevin Mitchell, the true terror of the lightweight in the British Isles, is measured at Wembley Arena. Natxo loses to a future contender for the world championship several times.

The already Gasteiztarra makes up for himself in August 2011 when, at the brand new Donbass Arena in Donetsk, with Michale Buffer as master of ceremonies, he knocked out undefeated holder of several EBU regional titles, Volodymir Kravets with a WBA title at stake. In February 2012, Natxo flies to Moscow to play a true World Cup tie against a tough future super lightweight world champion, the “Falcon” Khabib Allakhverdiev. After beating Argentina’s Ramón de la Cruz Sena in Germany, with an IBF intermediate title at stake, Mendoza would once again play a World Cup qualifying round, it would be in Kiev against the undefeated and then the well-known Viktor Postol.

From that moment on, Nacho conquered and defended the Spanish superlight championship on a couple of occasions, offering great fights against King Daluz, Sandor Martín or Jonathan Alonso. And defeating the tough Rubén Rodríguez and Fran Suárez in spectacular clashes, both in Bilbao, Barcelona, ​​Madrid or at the Iradier Arena itself.

Nacho Mendoza’s has been one of the most exemplary careers in Spanish boxing in recent times. he has garnered applause and recognition wherever he has gone and has been described as a “benchmark as a boxer and a person”, in the words of Kerman Lejarraga; “It is a pleasure to have crossed me in the ring with you, you have been one of my most difficult rivals”, according to Sandor Martín, who agrees in the appreciation with a Petr Petrov who wants him to “enjoy retirement”, while Kiko Martínez thanks him “For everything you have given to boxing.”

Next Friday, October 22, he will go up to the ring for the last time as a professional boxer. He will do it to measure himself in six rounds Hermin Isava and be able to say goodbye to the fans who have encouraged him so much with their gloves on.

From now on he will continue with his trade as a specialized welder, which he has always shared with boxing, and will mentor his brother Fran Mendoza (11-0), who, together with Tetef (2-0), will also fight on Friday 22nd. October at the Iradier Arena.

The weigh-in for boxers and professional fighters on Friday evening will be held tomorrow, Thursday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Puerta Grande Berria restaurant, Plaza del Renacimiento 1, Vitoria-Gasteiz.