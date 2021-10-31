The Colombian Natxo Mendoza, based in Vitoria, he left the ring last Friday, October 22, permanently at 40 years old after combining his work as a welder with boxing, a discipline in which he won the Spanish super lightweight champion belt three times .

In an interview with ., Natxo Mendoza has acknowledged that he had considered the decision to leave the ring “for one or two years, but did not see the moment”, until, after several conversations with his wife, he took the step.

Now you can enjoy the holidays with your family since before, his free time after leaving his job as a welder was used to train and travel around the world to the different fights that were raised.

“It is a very hard job and I want to thank my company because it has supported me and allowed me to take days to travel,” he explains.

“I feel very good since I have been analyzing the withdrawal for a long time and this was the precise moment to do it,” argues the boxer, very psyched with the decision made.

His footprint is elongated, proof of this was the amount of messages he received from the world of boxing such as Javier Castillejo, Kerman Lejarraga or Joana Pastrana, among others, thanking him for everything he has given to boxing.

“I was going to play dumb to the gym”

Natxo Mendoza always says that he is from Vitoria because it is the city that welcomed him with open arms 17 years ago, but he was born in Colombia and that was where he put on his first gloves, at age 8, probably because he wanted to imitate his father , boxer and professional trainer. “I was going to play dumb at the gym,” he jokes, recalling his beginnings.

He chose boxing over soccer or baseball, sports he practiced before opting for the ring.

At one point he had the opportunity to make the leap to Europe and in 2002 he settled in Madrid. After several fights, the coach from Vitoria Jose Luis Celaya recruited him for him Gasteiz Sport Gym and has accompanied him until his last fight.

He has participated in 64 professional fights in which he has added 14 losses, 3 voids and 23 wins by knockout. These figures have placed him among the best national boxers in recent times, in fact, he has a total of 8 belts.

“Making the decision to come to Vitoria has been one of the important things in my career because I have come across important people on my way and they have made me grow both sportingly and personally”, considers Natxo Mendoza.

Despite having won three belts as champion of Spain and another five more in different international evenings, for him “all the titles have been important” because to get each one he had to make a sacrifice.

Natxo Mendoza

JON RODRIGUEZ BILBAO / .

Natxo Mendoza has traveled half of Europe and has fought with many continental and world champions, a goal to which he aspired. “You always have the illusion of improving every day and being able to compete with the greats. I set goals for myself and in the end I have achieved much more than I imagined ”, considers the three-time Spanish champion.

Of the 64 duels he has taken part in, this fan of Floyd mayweather he does not forget a match in which an IBF intermediate title was played in Germany with the Argentine Ramon De la Cruz, which had him against the ropes and managed to come back in the final stretch.

“All the titles have been important and they have been a war”

“All the titles have been important and they have been a war, also with Peter petrov It was a very tough fight and Sandor Martin It was difficult, ”he recalls.

The Colombian fans have also followed him since the beginning of his career. “I am happy because they have been aware of my journey,” says the boxer, who will return to visit his homeland thirteen years later.

Despite having come down from the ring, he will go up to support his teammates, especially his brother Fran, who follows in his footsteps at great speed. Fran mendoza He arrived in Vitoria four years ago and Natxo Mendoza hopes that he will surpass him.

“He has plenty of qualities to be world champion,” this faithful follower of Deportivo Alavés assures of his brother, who in recent years has always worn the shirt of his hometown club in the fights in which he has taken part.

“He gave it to me Victor Laguardia and I have always carried it with me, ”says Natxo Mendoza, who promises that“ from now on ”he will go to Mendizorroza more often to support the Glorioso.