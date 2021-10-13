10/13/2021 at 6:16 PM CEST

The Government and Parliament of Navarra have shown their rejection of the “serious sexist insults and threats of a sexual nature” received by the Osasuna player Karolina Sarasua, who has recognized the “brave gesture” of denouncing them.

The Osasuna Female B player Karolina Sarasua was subjected to threats and insults by some young people during the game that his team played on Saturday in Cantabria with Nueva Montaña.

The position of the Provincial Government, transferred at a press conference by the vice president and spokesperson, Javier Remírez, after the weekly session held this Wednesday, was already transmitted to the player herself by the president María Chivite in a conversation they had.

The Executive and the Legislature thus join the voices that have valued the “brave gesture” of Sarasua and they thank the athletes for the example they set for the younger generations, while showing their commitment to the equality of women and men in sport.

In the approved statements, they recall that throughout history, women’s sport has had to overcome numerous prejudices and barriers as a result of a sexist vision and has stressed that thanks to the effort and motivation of women athletes in the past and in the present, managing to eliminate gender stereotypes that surround sports practice and thus achieving a more egalitarian society.

Although inequalities persist, there are no girls ‘and boys’ sports and women can play whatever sport they want, an advance that “cannot be tarnished” by sexist behaviors like these, added the vice president of the Government.

Those attitudes, the vice president remarked, collide with the values ​​that should accompany sports practice and that the federations and administrations want to instill such as respect, equality, coexistence, inclusion and companionship.

After the session of the Board and Board of Spokespersons of the Parliament of Navarra in which the declaration of rejection was approved, the spokesman for Navarra Suma, Javier Esparza, transmitted to Sarasua the “support, darling, encouragement” of his training and has shown his conviction that “attitudes like these have no place in a society like Navarre.”

The PSN spokesman, Ramón Alzórriz, has shown the “resounding condemnation” of the socialists to the “sexist attacks”, which are also an attack “on equality, democracy and freedom.”

He has shown his solidarity with Sarasua and his “absolute rejection of those behaviors that have no place in a democratic system.” After advocating for “understanding, coexistence and respect for others” in society, he stressed that “we cannot ignore this type of behavior.”

EH Bildu’s spokesperson, Adolfo Araiz, stressed that, “unfortunately, we have seen that women’s sport has had to overcome numerous prejudices and barriers throughout history” due to sexism.

Although inequalities still persist, he said, they are managing to “eliminate these stereotypes” and “these advances towards inequality cannot be clouded by sexist behaviors” such as those that occurred in that soccer match.

For Geroa Bai, Uxue Barkos has highlighted the “unequivocal, blunt, explicit positioning” of the Chamber on this issue and has expressed his support for the player and rejected these “unacceptable attacks”.

The spokesman for Podemos, Mikel Buil, stressed that, when faced with a “threatened, insulted” player, it is important that the House unanimously “stands up” against “that shameless machismo.”