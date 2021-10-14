SAN DIEGO (October 13, 2021) – One of Mexico’s most decorated champions, WBO featherweight monarch Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, knows that the challenge ahead is formidable. The former junior featherweight champion will make the second defense of his featherweight title against Joet González this Friday at Pechanga Arena San Diego. González will be making his second attempt at a world title, while Navarrete hopes to improve to 10-0 in world title fights.

In the 10-round welterweight co-main event, San Diego native Giovani Santillán (27-0, 15 KOs) will face tough Angel Ruiz (17-1, 12 KOs). Ruiz is coming off a decision victory in April over previously undefeated Bobirzhan Mominov.

This is what the fighters had to say during the final press conference:

Emanuel Navarrete

“I feel very strong. I have seen positive changes in my body and I think this division is the best for me.

“I think this will be a tough fight. He is a tough opponent. We are basically fighting in his hometown, closer to where he lives. Without a doubt, he is a great fighter. It always comes forward. I expect a tough fight.

“Going up to 130 pounds is not something I am considering right now. I’m just focused on the fight with Joet. What I’ve heard are comments, but I’m not really thinking about gaining weight right now. “

Joet gonzalez

“Sometimes it’s just not your night. I work hard and I train hard for every fight. I don’t take anyone lightly. It just wasn’t my night. I bounced back with a win over Marriaga, and I think I showed the public that I’m here to fight the best. “

“It is not an easy fight. It’s a tough fight. Navarrete has a very difficult style to decipher, and that is why he is a champion. I trained very hard and I come with everything. I’m thinking of going home Friday night with that belt. “

“Winning the title means everything to me. It is the dream of my childhood. I always wanted to be a world champion. That is why I started boxing. That’s the plan, take that belt home. “

Giovani Santillán

“This means a lot. That is why I have worked so hard all my life. I’ve always talked to my dad about always having these great shows in San Diego and representing our city.

“We are focused. I am lucky to have a great support system. I have my friends and my family. They haven’t really been asking for free tickets. If anything, they’re letting me know, ‘Hey, I bought tickets. I bought this amount of tickets and I will come out to support you.

“I’m not sure how long ago we sparred, maybe three or four years ago. We only did five rounds. It was a good, tough sparring session, but I’m not judging him by that sparring session or past fights. We are working hard to prepare for the best version of him, and I am bringing the best version of myself.

“It is very special for me to be fighting here in San Diego. I grew up near here. To all my family and friends who come, expect the best version of me. I come with everything ”.

Angel ruiz

“I learned a lot from coach Manny Robles because he is a great coach. He has trained Oscar Valdez and Andy Ruiz Jr., and I have learned a lot under his tutelage.

“Giovani and I had a great sparring session. He is a great fighter and I am a great fighter too. It was a great work session.

“I lived my whole life in Tijuana. I know San Diego. I lived here in Chula Vista for a year. I will have a large audience here to support. This is my opportunity”.