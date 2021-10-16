The Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, hosted Top Rank’s evening last morning, with the WBO featherweight world title as the main incentive.

Emanuel Navarrete (35-1, 29 KO), in his second defense of the title, he overcame in a war of more than 1,600 punches thrown at the Californian Joet gonzalez (24-2, 14 KO), a very worthy opponent.

The champion came out to hit hard from the start, but the aspirant showed, already in the attractive first round, two virtues: ability to fit in and good performance in the counterattack. Navarrete’s long arms and unpredictable striking angles are no easy feat, but González was a good diner on today’s American night, despite presenting a complicated cut under his right eye from long, too, early.

The fight was competitive and sacrificed, the kind that come out bruised and out of gas in the tank to the referee, if we’re not careful; He also presented good alternatives within each round, something that fans of any sport are grateful for for the sake of the show. Uncertainty is imperative when it comes to fully enjoying a punching exchange, and tonight’s show had a high component of it. In this way, and with the miracle that no one had visited the canvas, we reached the middle of the twelve rounds with the only concern that González’s cut was accompanied by considerable swelling.

Perhaps this was what caused the Vaquero to go into the seventh round with an unusual determination and, for the first time, with less response from his challenger. In addition, as a result of fatigue beginning to ask for the time, there were several snags with the forward foot of both, causing occasional losses of balance. However, both fighters took a second wind and, in the so-called championship rounds, in the last third of the fight they gave us new crosses of gloves really worthy of having spent the night.

The highlight was a bumpy start to the tenth round, with a medical examination to González’s cheekbone and a low blow (not the only one) of this that knocked Navarrete down, illegally, as with a stomp minutes later, already in the penultimate chapter. Great lawsuit that these two warriors dedicated to us, scored 118-110 (exaggerated and booed in the venue), 116-112 and 116-112 in favor of Navarrete, who should be thinking of unifying, although, with his last three performances, He leaves us doubts about his possible performance against the other roosters in the feather division.

The rest of the lineup, with a lot of Hispanic presence, was as tough and competitive as expected. He highlighted the welterweight fight between the local Giovani Santillán (28-0, 15 KO) and the Mexican-American Angel Ruiz (17-2, 12 KO), a whole war in which they ended up exhausted, although with better performance than the first, a broad winner on the cards.

Also, the Puerto Rican super feather Henry lebron (14-0, 9 KO) and the Mexican super lightweight Lindolfo Delgado (14-0, 12 KOs) had some demanding tests in the event, although they were solved by unanimous decisions. Finally, the giant debuted with victory in the first round