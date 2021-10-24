10/24/2021 at 3:48 PM CEST

.

The Open Cervezas Victoria Córdoba 2021 comes to an end with the men’s final. After winning Alejandra Salazar and Gemma Triay to the couple formed by Ariana sanchez and Paula Josemaría in female discipline, Paquito Navarro next to Martin di Nenno andThey entered the scene to face the revelation of the tournament. Franco Stupaczuk and Alejandro ruiz They arrived at this grand final with the intention of giving the surprise again, but the favorites did not disappoint and took the Caliph crown.

A match that started with relative ease for the favorite couple. After the elimination of Juan Lebrón and Alejandro Galán in the semifinals (number one in the ranking), the way seemed clear for a Paquito Navarro and Martin di Nenno that they took the first set thanks to a service break in the first moments of the game and that, in the end, was decisive to take over the first set (6-3).

Nevertheless, Stupaczuk and Ruiz they had not said their last word about Cordoba lands. The pair had arrived after giving the surprise in the previous round and they wanted to complete their machado, although the rivals in front of them were showing a very solid level, leaving hardly any possibilities from their service and always winning the area of ​​the net.

For this reason and as the meeting went on, both Navarrese What Say Nenno were getting higher and higher until, in the fifth game of the second set, the favorites broke the serve of Stupaczuk and Ruiz, consolidating this break in the next one and managing to win a new tournament (6-3). The Andalusian and the Argentine are crowned in Córdoba and once again demonstrate the high level that they are setting in these last dates.