12/17/2021 at 23:02 CET

The Spanish Paquito Navarro and the Argentine Martin Di NennoSecond favorites, they qualified for the semifinals of the Final Master in Madrid this Friday after beating the Argentine Fernando Belasteguín and spanish Arturo Coello, sixth seeds, 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3, in the most vibrant duel of the quarterfinal day.

The couple Navarro / Di Nenno continues with the goal of snatching the world’s number one to the Spanish Juan Lebrón and Ale Galán. To achieve this, you will have to conquer this Final Master.

This Saturday they will face each other in the semifinals with the Argentine couple Agustín Tapia / Sanyo Gutiérrez, third favorite, who beat his compatriots in two sets (6-4 and 6-3) Federico Chingotto Y Juan Tello, fifth seeds.

In the female duel of Spanish-Argentine couples in the quarterfinals, the one made up of the Spanish Patricia Llaguno and the Argentine Virginia Riera, third seeded, emerged victorious after submitting, 6-3, 5-7 and (1) 6-7, to the sixth favorite, made up of Argentina Aranzazu Osoro and the Spanish Victoria Iglesias.

The Llaguno / Riera pairing had to overcome the match and culminated it in a tie-break in which it was more constant in its volume of play. The Spanish-Argentine couple will face the Spanish women this Saturday in the semifinals Paula Josemaría Y Ariana Sanchez, second favorites, who beat their compatriots Marta Ortega / Beatriz González by 6-7 (4), 6-4 and 7-6 (0).