The team of Navigators of the Magellan, last Saturday in the match against Leones del Caracas at the University Stadium, they sealed what was the classification plus quick in the history of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

The 2021-2022 season of the LVBP has undoubtedly stood out for the great offensive performance that the eight ninths have presented, but there is currently no better team this season than the Navegantes del Magallanes.

Those led by Wilfredo Romero, have been talking about for eight weeks of the winter competition in Venezuela, thanks to the great work that the team has been doing, for the “Turkish Ship” it has been a record season.

The offensive arsenal that the naval team has deployed is the best in the entire LVBP, despite the sanctions that do not allow it to have MLB players in its ranks, the “Turks” have been able to use their imported quotas very well, having extraordinary results from players like Nellie Rodríguez, Leonardo Reginatto and Alejandro de Aza.

Also added to this offensive is the return of “El Panda”, Pablo Sandoval, who after a long time made his return to Venezuelan baseball with the team of his loves, being also a participant in the 11 consecutive victories of Magallanes, being part of the team in seven of them

@Magallanes_bbc advanced by 48 hours the earliest classification in the @LVBP_Oficial, @aguilasdelzulia qualified in 2019 on December 13, that the schedule was shorter. – Tony Flores (@tonyfloresbbc) December 13, 2021

What is really impressive is that on Saturday against their staunch rival, the Leones del Caracas, a play detonated an offensive explosion by the Navegantes del Magallanes, who sealed their qualification for the Round Robin this season, this being the fastest in history of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, according to renowned journalist Tony Flores.

This brand was held by the Águilas del Zulia, who qualified in the 2019 season on December 13, taking into account that it was a shorter calendar.

TRIPLE PLAYYYYY 😱😱😱 One of the most curious and difficult plays in baseball a TRIPLE PLAY! The defense of @Magallanes_bbc cut off the hairy attack and left us this incredible play for the Video Library. 🎥 @ivcnetworksve

🎤 @arreazaortega @CarlosValmore pic.twitter.com/6O7WM41XAn – LVBP file (@archivolvbp) December 11, 2021

Curious fact

The Navegantes del Magallanes repeat what they did in 2006, when they also sealed their qualification for the postseason at the home of their legendary rival against the Lions of Caracas and at the University Stadium.

