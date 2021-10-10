The team of Navigators of the Magellan presented its official calendar for the 2021-2022 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

Those led by Wilfredo Romero, are already getting in tune to go with everything from day one of the 2021-2022 season of the winter ball in Venezuela, which in its regular round will be distributed as follows for the Magallanes team.

October

Águilas del Zulia – Saturday 23/10 – Home Club Bravos de Margarita – Sunday 24/10 – Visiting Leones del Caracas – Monday 25/10 – Home Club Tiburones de La Guaira – Thursday 28/10 – Home Club Tigres de Aragua – Friday 29 / 10 – Visiting Cardinals of Lara – Saturday 30/10 – Visiting Cardinals of Lara – Sunday 31/10 – Home Club

November

La Guaira Sharks – Tuesday 02/11 – Visitor Bravos de Margarita – Wednesday 03/11 – Home Club Tigres de Aragua – Thursday 04/11 – Home Club Cardenales de Lara – Friday 05/11 – Visitor Águilas del Zulia – Saturday 06 / 11 – Visiting Águilas del Zulia – Sunday 07/11 – Visiting Leones del Caracas – Tuesday 09/11 – Home Club Tiburones de La Guaira – Wednesday 10/11 – Home Club Tigres de Aragua – Thursday 11/11 – Visiting Sharks de La Guaira – Friday 12/11 – Visitor Bravos de Margarita – Saturday 13/11 – Home Club Tigres de Aragua – Sunday 14/11 – Home Club Bravos de Margarita – Tuesday 16/11 – Visitor Bravos de Margarita – Wednesday 17/11 – Home Club Leones del Caracas – Thursday 11/18 – Visiting Tigres de Aragua – Friday 11/19 – Home Club Caribes de Anzoátegui – Saturday 20/11 – Home Club Bravos de Margarita – Monday 22/11 – Visiting Caribes de Anzoátegui – Tuesday 23/11 – Visitor Caribes de Anzoátegui – Wednesday 24/11 – Visitor Caribes de Anzoátegui – Friday 26/11 – Home Clu b Águilas del Zulia – Saturday 11/27 – Home Club Águilas del Zulia – Sunday 11/28 – Home Club Leones del Caracas – Monday 11/29 – Visitor

December

Caribes de Anzoátegui – Thursday 02/12 – Home Club Cardenales de Lara – Friday 03/12 – Visiting Leones del Caracas – Saturday 04/12 – Home Club Tiburones de La Guaira – Sunday 05/12 – Home Club Cardenales de Lara – Tuesday 07 / 12 – Home Club Leones del Caracas – Wednesday 08/12 – Visiting Sharks of La Guaira – Thursday 09/12 – Home Club Tigres de Aragua – Friday 10/12 – Visiting Leones del Caracas – Saturday 11/12 – Visiting Sharks of La Guaira – Sunday 12/12 – Visitor Tigres de Aragua – Tuesday 14/12 – Home Club Águilas del Zulia – Wednesday 15/12 – Visitor Águilas del Zulia – Thursday 16/12 – Visitor Bravos de Margarita – Friday 17/12 – Home Club Caribes de Anzoátegui – Sanado 18/12 – Home Club Cardenales de Lara – Sunday 19/11 – Home Club Caribes de Anzoátegui – Tuesday 21/12 – Visiting Caribes de Anzoátegui – Tuesday 22/12 – Visiting

HEY FANATIC!

🗓 Here we present the official CALENDAR of the NAVEGANTES DEL MAGALLANES games for the 2021-2022 Season ⚓️💙🏟 The wait is over 🙌 join us on this journey of many innings WE ARE MAGALLANES! ⚓️💙⚾ pic.twitter.com/peHd7xiphj – Magellan BBC (@Magallanes_bbc) October 9, 2021

This is how the Navegantes del Magallanes team will compete in the regular season, looking for a way to make themselves feel like the great team they are, in order to fight for the championship. José Bernardo Pérez from the City of Valencia will play 25 games at home and 24 on the road.

The historic Navegantes del Magallanes, have not won a title since the 2013-2014 season, presenting problems with MLB due to sanctions to some managers by the United States that have affected their reinforcement with players who make life in the best baseball in the world, waiting that they can recover from this situation and can move forward as the great team that their fans are used to seeing season after season.

Can they get over it and do a good job this season?