The set of Navigators of the Magellan, equaled the streak longest win in the franchise where he earned his 11th victory consecutive this season 2021-2022 of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) equaling a record that he had not achieved for several years.

The ninth “Turca”, took out the broom and swept the Anzoátegui Caribes at home, hanging with the second victory in the Alfonso “Chico” Carrasquel of Puerto la Cruz and the number 11 consecutively so far this campaign in the Creole ball.

With a punctual offense, those led by manager Wilfredo Romero, rowed from behind and with a pair of three-run homers turned the scoreboard to reach the organization’s longest winning streak since the 2006-2007 season.

The team with the most consecutive victories recently were the Margarita Braves, who did so in the 2015-2016 season with 10 wins, today the Magallanes team equals that streak of eleven games won against Caribes de Anzoátegui, which had been the last to achieve it. in the last 12 campaigns.

# LVBP # Magallanes @ Magallanes_bbc

Longest winning chains in a row in the last 12 seasons -11 Caribs (2014-15)

-11 Zulia (2010-11)

-10 Braves (2015-16)

-10 Magellan (2021-22) – Raul Lopez (@PepeBeisbol) November 24, 2021

His last fall was on November 11, from then on there have been 11 wins in a row by Magellan, detailed here.

11/12 vs Tiburones de La Guaira – Result: 10-4 11/13 vs Bravos de Margarita – Result: 7-5 11/14 vs Tigres de Aragua – Result: 11-3 11/16 vs Bravos de Margarita – Result: 3-2 11/17 vs Bravos de Margarita – Result: 13-6 11/18 vs Leones del Caracas – Result: 8-7 11/19 vs Tigres de Aragua – Result: 7-4 11/20 vs Caribes de Anzoátegui – Result: 12-6 11/22 vs Bravos de Margarita – Result: 10-8 11/23 vs Caribes de Anzoátegui – Result: 6-4 11/24 vs Caribes de Anzoátegui – Result: 6-5

Eleventh victory followed by Magellan

AGAIN coming back from a game with a home run by Nellie Rodríguez who charted three in the 9th Magallanes equals his historical record of consecutive wins And it is 7 of the League record held by the Caracas Lions The PACKAGED Warehouse – Guillermo Liñares (@ guille94) November 25, 2021

The ninth Magellan continues to navigate at the top of the standings, will continue to seek to extend this streak and continue to make history in the LVBP. Now he is seven wins away from reaching the historical record of the LVBP with 18 held by the Caracas Lions.