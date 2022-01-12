Naya Rivera and her sad ending, “her life to save her son” | AP

What a real mother does for her son! Naya Rivera spent all her strength to put her son to safety, this is how the police explained the sad end of the young 33-year-old actress who lost her life in the year 2020 at Lake Piru.

This Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the followers of the beloved Naya rivera, who gained enormous fame for his talent and his character in the musical series Glee, they remember her because she would turn 35 years old.

The famous actress went to swim with her then 4-year-old son at Piru Lake, where they went alone and rented a boat. Surprisingly, the minor was found alone in the boat, without a trace of the woman.

It was that July 12, 2020 that the authorities began to search by all means for Naya Rivera, the news became a scandal, her followers prayed that the beloved young woman was found alive amid rumors that everything had been planned by her.

Despite rumors that the end would be what she was looking for, authorities found the truth after finding her body on July 13, just one day after the report of her disappearance.

The autopsy revealed what would have happened in Rivera’s last moments and they say, he gave all his strength to get his son into the boat and put him to safety after both were swimming without a life jacket in place.

We speculate that there were strong waves that afternoon, Naya Rivera may have used all her energy to get her son to safety, but not to save herself, Ventura police said.

The police revealed that there were quite strong waves that day in Lake Piru, a situation that was probably the one that put Naya’s son at risk and ended in his unfortunate and sad death.

They stated that Naya rivera he would have gotten his legs tangled with something, which is why his swimming was complicated; Besides that the young and talented woman would have raised her arms asking for help before she finally lost all her strength.

After Naya’s departure, a huge amount of rumors arose after she made sure that the father of her son would mate with her sister and they would already be living together, on the theory that she would have planned everything, or someone else, everything was denied with the autopsy of the young and famous woman.