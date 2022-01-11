01/11/2022 at 11:37 CET

The presence of Kyrie irving in the starting lineup of the Nets was insufficient to prevent the defeat of the Brooklynites against the Portland Trail Blazers by 114-108.

The Nets, with James Harden injured, dominated by up to 9 points in the central part of the game but in the last quarter, the locals managed to keep Iriving under control and Kevin Durant and thwart any attempt by the New Yorkers to get closer on the scoreboard. The top scorer of the game was Durant despite the fact that in the fourth quarter he only scored 4 points. Durant made a double double of 28 points and 10 rebounds, plus 5 assists. Irving scored 22 points and 8 rebounds while Cam Thomas, off the bench, added another 21 points. Is the Nets fifth loss in the last seven games.

The Blazers won without Lillard or McCollum: Simons was the best

On the Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons he was the leading scorer and had a double-double of 23 points and 11 assists. Robert covington he added another 21 points.

The champions puncture again against the Hornets

For the second time in three days, The Hornets beat the NBA champions at home, the Bucks, by 103-99 thanks to the performance of Terry Rozier, who scored 27 points, and Miles Bridges, with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. LaMelo Ball also stood out for the Hornets with 23 points.

Antetokounmpo touched the ‘triple double’, but did not avoid defeat

The Bucks’ leading scorer was Khris Middleton, with a double-double of 26 points and 11 assists. The greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo he stayed close to the triple double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists.

A record-breaking Cunningham to beat the Jazz

The Pistons needed their base Cade cunningham signed the best performance of his career to beat the Jazz 126-116. Cunningham scored 29 points, the same as his teammate Saddiq Bey, allowing the second worst team in the Eastern Conference to claim their ninth win of the season against the third team in the Western Conference.

Mitchell and Whiteside, the best of Jazz

The top scorer of the match was Donovan Mitchell, with 31 points in the Jazz. Your partner Hassan whiteside he had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds.