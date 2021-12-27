12/27/2021 at 11:19 CET

Marc del rio

Nikola Jokic is still determined to prove that he is the best ‘5’ in the NBA. To their 26 years and after having won the league’s ‘MVP’ award last season, the serbian is the benchmark of some Denver Nuggets that they are surely having a somewhat irregular season, with the balance of victories and defeats tied at 16, but they know that they have in their ranks a privileged resource such as Jokic.

Last night The Nuggets beat the combative Clippers by a close 103-100 with those who are fighting for the privileged playoff positions in the west. It was a match marked on the calendar for both teams and apparently also for a Jokic who In the previous game against the Charlotte Hornets, he already had 29 points, 21 rebounds and 5 assists.

Jokic equals a record of more than 30 years owned by Barkley

Against the Clippers, the Serbian went to 26 points, 22 rebounds and 8 assists, managing to overcome for the second consecutive game the marks of 20 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists, a record that It had not been matched since 1988, owned by Charles Barkley.

The Serbian also surpassed Marcus Camby

That record was not the only one of the night for the Serbian, since with his numbers, he achieved his sixth game since he is in the competition in which he reaches 20 points and 20 rebounds, and in this way he becomes the Nuggets player who achieves that mark the most times, beating a mythical player of the franchise as it is Marcus Camby.

Above Wilt Chamberlain

The good course that Jokic is carrying out, also makes him today lead the ranking for the highest efficiency in a season in all of NBA history. This index is calculated by including positive and negative actions of each player based on the minutes played. And today, with a figure of 32.7, is ahead of Wilt Chamberlain’s 32.1 in 61/62, and of the 31.9 achieved by Giannis Antetokounmpo in 19/20, where he raised the ‘MVP’.