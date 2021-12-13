12/13/2021 at 10:35 CET

Marc del rio

Lebron James He is still determined to achieve his fifth ring, whatever the cost. To do this, Akron is leading some Lakers who started the season with doubts, with extra-sports matters above what was happening on the field and with more defeats than anticipated. But after last night’s 106-94 win over the Orlando Magic, the angelina franchise already has more wins than losses and returns to the path of the Playoffs.

The ‘6’ laker shone with a performance within the reach of very few, and signed a triple double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, capital figures that ensured the triumph of those of Frank Vogel. James was accompanied by Russell westbrook Y Talen Horton-Tucker, that they added 19 points each.

Room triple double when you are 35 years old

LeBron’s game goes down in history for being the fourth game in which the star achieves a triple-double after the age of 35. Just two players achieved these records at that age, as they were Kobe bryant Y Larry Bird, that they succeeded on one occasion. The fact that James has already achieved it up to four times speaks of the power of the player, who seems that the passage of the years does not affect him.

Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner showed their faces at the Magic

The Orlando Magic are the second worst team in the NBA to date, with a poor balance of 5 victories and 23 defeats and that only improve the four victories of the Detroit Pistons. From the Florida franchise, Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner they showed their heads and added 21 and 20 points respectively.

The next Lakers game, against Luka Doncic’s Mavericks

After last night’s triumph, the Lakers will have a couple of days off and will not play again until the following morning from Wednesday to Thursday, in which they will face off against the Dallas Mavericks who also beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 84-103 last night despite the absence of Luka Doncic, and that currently occupy the seventh position in the Western Conference.