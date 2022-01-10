01/10/2022 at 10:56 CET

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-129 in a game that they had completely dominated in the third quarter winning by 29 points, but in which in the end, after an amazing 21-0 run for the Angelenos, they ended up suffering to ensure victory.

The Grizzlies, the revelation team of the season and the current sensation in the NBA, thus added their ninth win in a row and they also clipped the wings of a rising Lakers who had won their last four games. Those from Memphis showed in Los Angeles why they are a tremendously balanced team, rocky, very physical and full of talent.

Jaren Jackson equals Pau Gasol’s record

Desmond bane (23 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (21 points and 12 rebounds) led a sextet of Grizzlies players who scored at least 10 points. Jackson managed to match Pau Gasol’s ownership record since 2007, in which he got exceed 20 points and at least reach five blocks in two consecutive games.

LeBron James was once again the best in the Lakers

On the premises, LeBron James added 35 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists but he was very lonely in a really bad offense by the Angelenos. James also starred in one of the highlights of the duel when he faced a succulent duel with Desmond Bane.

A 21-0 run that allowed the Lakers to dream

At the beginning of the last quarter, the match seemed completely decided (83-107) and those in purple and gold retired all of their starting players – including LeBron James. But at the most unexpected moment, Austin Reaves and Wayne Ellington, commanding the Lakers’ second unit, they invented a extraordinary partial 21-0 in five minutes which placed the score at a tight 119-126 with 1.16 remaining.

Santi Aldama played three minutes and was left without scoring

The Lakers fans began to believe in the miracle, the Lakers hit unlikely baskets and the Grizzlies got a chill, so much so that their starters, with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane at the helm, returned to the court to suffocate the unruly substitutes of their rivals. The Spanish Santi Aldama he played three minutes for the Memphis in which he missed his only shot to the basket.