12/22/2021 at 12:22 CET

Manu Ginobili, Former San Antonio Spurs player, appears for the first time in the list of candidates to enter the Hall of Fame, who will announce the names of those chosen in a ceremony at the Naismith Memorial in Springield Massachusetts.

Ginobili came to the NBA in July 2002 and retired in August 2018, after 16 seasons in which he played 218 “playoff” games and won four rings in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.

Three rings and an Olympic gold with Argentina

Participant in two All Star, in 2005 and 2011, the Argentine also achieved a gold (Athens 2004) and an Olympic bronze (Beijing 2008), was runner-up in the world in 2006 and He won a Euroleague with Kinder Bologna in 2001. Following his retirement from basketball, Spurs retired the jersey with the number 20 that he wore during his NBA career.

Billups, Cash or Whalen, on the shortlist

The Argentine guard is among the 50 shortlisted to enter the Hall of Fame for the first time, as is the Tom Chambers and Lindsey Whalen, along with other candidates who have already been shortlisted before as Chauncey Billups and Swin Cash.

On September 9 and 10 of next year the entrance ceremony will take place

The name of the finalists for the election will be revealed on Friday, February 18, 2022, during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, and the final entrance ceremony will be held on September 9 and 10, the organization reported.