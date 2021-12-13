12/13/2021 at 11:07 CET

Marc del rio

The pandemic continues to stalk the world of sport globally, and in the United States, the numbers are starting to affect significantly to elite sport.

In the NBA, covid-19 is very present and is closely touching the Chicago Bulls, that at this point in the season found in box by the sanitary protocols established by the best basketball league on the planet.

The NBA’s covid protocol establishes a minimum isolation of 10 days

And it is that the team that leads Billy donovan currently has nine low players having been in close contact with an infected person or having tested positive in a diagnostic test. Entering the isolation established by the NBA supposes be separated from all activities with the club for a minimum of 10 days, something that is affecting the already tight schedule of the competition.

Nine casualties and nine players available

Nine are the casualties of the franchise, which has seen how in the last hours Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. entered the NBA protocols, and nine are, for the moment, lavailable players by Donovan to face the following encounters. Are Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Tony Bradley, Alize Johnson, Devon Dotson, Tyler Cook, Marko Simonovic and Alfonzo McKinnie. The league states that teams must have a minimum of eight players before there are postponements of matches, so the situation is borderline.

Coby White could play for the Bulls again this week

The journalist Adrian Wojnarowski revealed in the last hours that Coby white will rejoin the team, after having tested positive on December 1, and it is expected that he can be available for the next games against the Pistons and the Raptors.