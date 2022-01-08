They were teams called to glory that have seemed closer to hell in recent months. However, the bigger the drop, the more notable the resurgence can be, and that’s what some of the NBA’s leading teams are setting out to do. When you look at the rankings, you run into pleasant surprises like the Chicago Bulls or Cleveland Cavaliers in the East, and the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the West, but it is also striking that ring-seeking franchises are not meeting expectations. Some of them are beginning to carburet, to have a remarkable collective dynamics and a marked game scheme, which places them in an obvious upward trend that can cause a real earthquake in the league. These are some of them:

Miami Heat

They are in good shape, clearly reminiscent of what they were two years ago in the bubble, but they can and should aspire to more than just being a secondary team called to win a playoff tie. If they continue to improve and recover injured troops, they are in a position to fight with the Bucks, Nets and Bulls for the conference lead.

Philadelphia 76ers

It is of enormous merit that with all the fuss around Ben Simmons they remain a team with serious competitive aspirations. They seem to have eluded the worst, they have become used to playing without the Australian and other men have taken serious steps forward. Embiid and Harris are capable of taking on great challenges and are bursting with confidence and motivation.

Toronto raptors

They accumulate several consecutive wins and the feeling that they have nothing to lose since nobody gave a penny for them. Stripped of their stars and with their maximum references under the pillory, they have found a very firm collective game that could lead them to continue climbing positions.

Dallas mavericks

They have managed to survive through many games without Porzingis and, above all, with Doncic, finding a very good rotation in which men like Finney-Smith and Brunson have taken serious steps forward. The Slovenian and Latvian are expected to make a qualitative leap for the Texans, who should aim to finish in the top four in the conference.

Los angeles lakers

Based on overexertion by Lebron James and great contributions from Monk and Carmelo, the Angelenos are gradually finding a good rhythm of the game. Davis’s absence and Westbrook’s turnovers remain a source of concern, but it seems they can make up for it with increasing force.