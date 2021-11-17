

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced on Tuesday that The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the first two League matches in the Arabian Gulf in October 2022.

The matches will be preseason, while the participating teams and the venue are yet to be confirmed after a multi-year agreement that resumes, after the pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA’s strategy of taking more games beyond its borders.

“This agreement marks an important milestone in the continued global growth of basketball “, said Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner of the NBA, in a statement sent by the League.

“It will create opportunities for children can learn the fundamentals and essential values ​​of play through various training programs and events for fans, “he added.

The agreement includes, in addition to having two preseason games, interactive fan events featuring NBA players and legends, the launch of Jr. NBA leagues for boys and girls in UAE schools that will promote teamwork and inclusion, as well as series of encounters to promote health and wellness, and an NBA exhibition event 2K League, the virtual league of the NBA.

Ad further demonstrates the emirate’s position as a premier venue for global sports and attracting the best talent. Adding the NBA to our impressive annual portfolio of sporting and entertainment events only reinforces the UAE capital’s position as a center of sporting excellence. We expect the NBA to play an integral role in developing young talent. and healthy lifestyles, ”said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of DTC Abu Dhabi.

In addition, this collaboration will make DCT Abu Dhabi, through the ‘Visit Abu Dhabi’ brand, the tourism promotion initiative of the UAE capital, into Official tourism partner of the NBA in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and China.

