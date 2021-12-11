HOUSTON ROCKETS 114 – MILWAUKEE BUCKS 123

It was seven games without losing for the Rockets and the streak was gone in the eighth attempt. And very at the end. The Bucks had to come back to take the victory from Houston. The champions relied on a Giannis Antetokounmpo in barbaric numbers (41 + 17) to achieve it. Khris Middleton sentenced with the last five points for his 21 totals, the same mark as Bobby Portis. In Houston, guard Garrison Matthews, today the team’s top scorer, continues to surprise.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 124 – SACRAMENTO KINGS 123

Davis ‘foul on Martin that was even reviewed by the umpires was the trigger for the Hornets’ victory. Cody hit the second of the free throws. In the next action, it was Martin who missed De’Aaron Fox, who missed both pitches to the surprise of anyone. Those 31 point guard were worth nothing.

PHOENIX SUNS 111 – BOSTON CELTICS 90

The Warriors’ only blur for the Suns in the last month. They keep winning. The Celtics had no real options against one of the West’s favorites. With the losses of Booker and Ayton, the one who took the step forward in this meeting was JaVale McGee (21 + 15), the most decisive although on the opposite side Tatum had 24 support points.

ATLANTA HAWKS 105 – BROOKLYN NETS 113

The Hawks proposed a very interesting test to the Nets and the latter came out with flying colors. Durant and Young scored 31 each, but the visiting team was more coral and hit the deciding minutes. Atlanta scored fourteen points in the fourth quarter.

TORONTO RAPTORS 90 – NEW YORK KNICKS 87

The Raptors had to work hard at the end even though they had an assured advantage. A shot from Rose put the Knicks ahead in the final two minutes and forced Trent, first with a triple and then with one more free throw, to put the home team back in command and consequently to win. This result balances the two teams in the classification.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 109 – DETROIT PISTONS 93

The Pelicans swept in the third quarter and left the rival behind, who did not have the expected response as soon as the problems arrived. Those of Wille Green add the eighth with a Willy Hernangómez who was once again the preferred option from the bench in terms of pivots.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 106 – CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 123

The Cavaliers take another game. This time he played in Minnesota, the land that welcomed Ricky Rubio and expelled him last summer by transfer. Read the chronicle.

INDIANA PACERS 106 – DALLAS MAVERICKS 93

The Mavericks end up on the floor at the Pacers’ home repeating the mistakes that also condemned them days ago. Porzingis criticizes wisely. Read the chronicle.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 95 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS 116

The Lakers pushed through the second game of their ‘back-to-back’ thanks to 33 + 5 + 6 from LeBron James. Davis injured. Oklahoma, squishy. Read the chronicle.