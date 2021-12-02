LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 115 – SACRAMENTO KINGS 124

The Kings broke the Lakers at home with three overtimes and stormed the Staples Center again. Just one day after the Lakers took their rematch in Sacramento. Those in purple recovered well, controlling well from the start and giving no option to a possible comeback. Fox (24) and Davis (23) were the top scorers in this game.

ORLANDO MAGIC 108 – DENVER NUGGETS 105

The Nuggets lose cash and also the illusion. Rivers and Hyland have been taken out of the dynamic by the protocols against the coronavirus and Porter has just undergone surgery. The game in Florida was very different from the previous one, the victory against the Heat, in Orlando they suffered until they fell. A bad second part condemned them. Cole Anthony, back, led with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 110 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 114

A spectacular game by Jae’Sean Tate (32 + 10 + 7 + 5) took ahead the 39 points of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The duel went to the same side, for the Rockets thanks to a very successful last quarter in which they traced a -10. Fourth in a row by Houston, which closes in on Oklahoma in the standings.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 115 – MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 107

Despite the success of Towns, author of 34 points and 10 rebounds, the Wizards’ defense came out again. The last quarter cost the Wolves dearly, as well as the victory. In the local team, Harrell stood out and his 27 points with only one failure in the field goals.

INDIANA PACERS 111 – ATLANTA HAWKS 114

A Jeremy Lamb 3-pointer brought the Pacers closer to one in the last minute, Young secured two free throws and a second triple, the one signed by Malcolm Brogdon, did not enter to force overtime. Trae (33) was the best of the Hawks without McMillan, lost by direct contact, and they regain the path of victory after falling with the Knicks.

MIAMI HEAT 85 – CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 111

A resounding victory for the Cavaliers at the home of the Heat on the same day that a serious injury like Adebayo’s was confirmed. Love led well. Read the chronicle.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 127 – CHARLOTTE HORNETS 125

Winning shot for Giannis, who, with a great game, left the best night of LaMelo Ball in nothing. Eighth straight win for the Bucks. Read the chronicle.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 107 – DALLAS MAVERICKS 139

Dallas broke the game with machetes during the first quarter and opened an advantage that his rival did not face. Doncic was clearly dominating. Read the chronicle.

BOSTON CELTICS 88 – PHILADELPHIA SIXERS 87

The green team prevails over the Sixers in a tachycardic finish. Second consecutive victory and fifth in seven games. Boston improves. Read the chronicle.