Charlotte Hornets 106-Philadelphia 76ers 110

The Sixers have taken the measure of Charlotte and with the victory this morning there are already 16 consecutive wins against them. Joel Embiid was the Hornets’ enforcer with 32 points, almost half from the free throw line. Gordon Hayward stayed one of the African.

Detroit Pistons 116-Washington Wizards 119

Kyle Kuzma gave the Wizards the victory in Detroit with a triple to 0.6 seconds to go into overtime. The forward also finished with 26 points, while Bradley Beal had 25. Jerami Grant was the leading scorer for the Pistons with 28. Cade Cunningham went to 21. It is the tenth loss in a row for Detroit, which has not won since last November 17 at the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers 112-New York Knicks 102

The Pacers posted their second straight win after beating the Knicks for their 11th of the season. And all this amid rumors of a total rebuild. Two names that have come out amid transfer rumors, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turners, finished with 21 and 22 points, respectively. However, it was Chris Duarte the leading scorer in Indiana with 23. The Knicks, again, in negative balance.

Miami Heat 113-Milwaukee Bucks 104

Miami regains the smile at home. After falling to Cleveland by 26 points and to Memphis by 15, the Heat defeated defending champion Milwaukee with 22 3-pointers, equaling the franchise record in a single game. And all, without Jimmy Butler and without Bam Adebayo, who will be lost between four and six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. Caleb Martin spearheaded Miami with 28 points (6/8 of three). Antetokounmpo had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 33 minutes.

Toronto Raptors 109-Oklahoma City Thunder 110

The Thunder added their second straight win thanks to a triple by Muscala with 9 seconds remaining. The Raptors, meanwhile, have accumulated four losses in the last six games for a poor balance of only 11 wins in 25 games. Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points and Dort, 22. In Toronto, Trent and Siakam were the leading scorer with 24 and 23 points, respectively.

Minnesota Timberwolves 104-Utah Jazz 136

Donovan Mitchell finished with 36 points in Utah’s clear victory at Minnesota. It is the fourth game in a row that the shooting guard has scored 30 or more goals. And the Jazz are grateful for it with five consecutive victories. For their part, the Wolves linked their fourth loss in a row despite Karl-Anthony Towns’ 22 points.

New Orleans Pelicans 114-Denver Nuggets 120

Nikola Jokic brought out his MVP and gave Denver the victory in New Orleans with his fourth triple-double of the season. The Serbian center finished with 39 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to defeat the Pelicans in overtime. Valanciunas was the best in the premises with 27 goals.

Sacramento Kings 142-Orlando Magic 130

Alvin Gentry has changed somewhat the face of the Sacramento Kings, which since the change of coach has presented a balance of 5 wins and 3 losses after linking 3 consecutive wins, the last one against the Orlando Magic with 33 points from Fox. Cole Anthony was the maximum scorer in Florida also with 33.

Los Angeles Clippers 114-Boston Celtics 111

The Clippers defeated Boston without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George thanks to 27 points (5/8 from 3-pointers) from Brandon Boston Jr. The Celtics ended their Los Angeles tour with two losses after previously losing to the Lakers.

Cleveland Cavaliers 115-Chicago Bulls 92

Another machado more of the Cavaliers of Ricky Rubio. Cleveland defeats the second-ranked East, who came to Ohio with heavy casualties. The point guard touches the double-double with 11 points and 9 assists. Read the chronicle here.

Memphis Grizzlies 96-Dallas Mavericks 104

The still headdressed Mavericks throw pride in Memphis. Race victory for Jason Kidd’s during their visit to the Memphis Grizzlies. With three hits and a day after everything that happened against the Nets. Read the chronicle here.

Golden State Warriors 104-Portland Trail Blazers 94

Curry respects the logic and remains 9 triples behind Ray Allen. The point guard has scored six 3-pointers in Golden State’s victory over Portland and has already had 2,964 in his career. The former player stayed at 2,973. Read the chronicle here.

Houston Rockets 114-Brooklyn Nets 104

Harden signs a Harden match in ambush of his ex. In the real return to the pavilion where everything was Harden signed a match of his own, with many fouls taken and many risky shots, and lost. Read the chronicle here.