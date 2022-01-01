INDIANA PACERS 106 – CHICAGO BULLS 108

Not only did he get the ball back, even if it was not considered valid, but then he scored a trippy to one leg while the horn sounded at the end to win. DeMar DeRozan was the star of the last day of 2021 with his shot against the Pacers. The guard-forward did not have a good game (8/24 shooting), but he decided. The union of Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert was not enough to stop the Bulls, who continue as leaders in their division and with six consecutive victories.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 96 – DALLAS MAVERICKS 112

The Kings are disarmed again and in a bad mood in their ranks after Harkless left the bench after arguing with a couple of teammates. The Mavericks, without Doncic yet, leaned on Porzingis and Brunson to win.

BOSTON CELTICS 123 – PHOENIX SUNS 108

Robert Williams’ triple-double to which he also added five blocks and without missing shots was too much, along with the good work of Brown and Smart (24) to disarm the runner-up, who had Booker and Paul but is still short of troops. The defeats in a row for the greens are over, there were already three at these parties.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 118 – ATLANTA HAWKS 121

Almost alone it fell to Love (35) to deal with the Hawks, irregular this season. It was two free throws by Trae Young, after Okoro’s foul, that made the final advantage, as Kevin Pangos missed the shot that would have forced extra time in Cleveland.

TORONTO RAPTORS 116 – LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 108

When Ibaka returned to Toronto, there was not a good match for him or his team. VanVleet, Anunoby and Siakam teamed up perfectly to give the Canadians a courageous victory. Lue is also low in Los Angeles.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 110 – MIAMI HEAT 120

Butler (37) was the leader of his team in Houston. In the Toyota Center they carve a streak that already goes for five in a row and threatens the positions of honor in the Eastern Conference. Garuba left the game without appearing.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 118 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS 105

Morant (30) finished as the best player of this match. The point guard has picked up pace and is once again presenting himself as the star the Grizzlies need to carry out games like this one. Aldama had thirteen minutes.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 95 – NEW YORK KNICKS 80

The Knicks defense is not attack, but neither worked in OKC. Defeat bordering on ridiculous at the Thunder’s home. In a bland match, overall, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the best of the locals with 23 points. There are thirteen victories for Daigneault in this campaign. Deck didn’t play again.

UTAH JAZZ 120 – MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 108

Mitchell (39) had one of his best games of the year that has already closed. Bogdanovic and Clarkson were his squires in attack to have a calm finish against the Timberwolves, who they beat to confirm the sixth straight victory and the thirteenth of the last fifteen.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 139 – PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 106

LeBron James’ pre-game against the beaten Trail Blazers. A punch to the table from Akron’s forward with 43 points and 14 rebounds. Read the chronicle.