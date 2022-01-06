WASHINGTON WIZARDS 111 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 114

After serving his penalty game for attempting to attack assistant coach John Lucas, game to make up for Kevin Porter. Well, triple, because his performance was not positive either until he made the winning shot. The guard scored three of his nine points in the final second to give the Rockets the victory, with a curious hug from Silas afterwards. Wood and Green scored 22 apiece to help keep the team alive until the end. Porter played the last possession alone, throwing from the left side of the court against the defense of Raulzinho Neto.

BOSTON CELTICS 97 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS 99

A resounding end of both, with the Spurs giving the ball to Brown in a throw-in and the Celtics forward failing the tray to tie the counterattack, closed a meeting in which the greens again find themselves with problems that they do not overcome . Jaylen was the best with his 30 points, but it was useless if in the end he missed the unthinkable. The Texans had four losses in a row and are reviving at the Garden.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 111 – TORONTO RAPTORS 119

Another setback for the champions, the second in a row and after it was known that they would not renew Cousins. Antetokounmpo was not in this match and it showed. In the Canadian team, on a roll, VanVleet gave the leadership relief to Siakam (33), the best of the match. Middleton (25), insufficient for the locals.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 109 – MIAMI HEAT 115

They flew punches, one from Nurkic to Herro on an absurd hitch, and it faded a bit, just enough to make it not worth a win, the effect of Simons (28) in the absence of Lillard and McCollum. Strus (25) continues to surprise the Heat that have taken half of their victories this season on the road.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 140 – DETROIT PISTONS 111

The Pistons came out asleep and the truck that Rozier, Bridges, Hayward or, especially, Oubre was driving, hit them in the first room. They did not recover. The Hornets achieved their 3-point record in a game by shooting 24, nine of them from Oubre.

ORLANDO MAGIC 106 – PHILADELPHIA SIXERS 116

The Magic were in evidence at the end of the game after having held up well to the blows of the Sixers, who continue to respond without Simmons in the dynamic, for most of the night. Embiid (31) led the fifth straight win for Rivers’ side.

DENVER NUGGETS 109 – UTAH JAZZ 115

Bojan Bogdanovic’s great game, adding a key double-double, for the Jazz to take the victory from Denver. Bad game from Campazzo, good from Barton and Morris and outstanding from Jokic, but without a prize for all of them. The Nuggets have the same wins as losses. The Jazz have only lost three road games.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 102 – ATLANTA HAWKS 108

Huerter (25) was the best in a game without Trae Young in which the Hawks managed to beat. Life reversed but not so much considering how lost the Kings are, who lost in Los Angeles the night before and also do so in this one against a team in the box.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 98 – OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 90

Beverley (20) was the positive note of the Wolves along with the returns, one better than another, of Towns and Russell after being on the coronavirus protocol. Minnesota took twenty points away from its rival, who only got ten, in the first quarter and they played with it the rest.

INDIANA PACERS 121 – BROOKLYN NETS 129

Nets comeback thanks to the contribution of their three best players in a game that eluded them. Irving returns to a great level. Read the chronicle.

DALLAS MAVERICKS 99 – GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 82

Two injuries marred the show between Mavericks and Warriors on the night that Nowitzki’s number 41 was retired. Read the chronicle.